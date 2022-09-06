Lifestyle Asia
Glenn Yong picks out 5 of his favourite Coach pieces
06 Sep 2022 10:20 AM

Glenn Yong picks out 5 of his favourite Coach pieces

Glenn Yong picks out 5 of his favourite Coach pieces
Glenn Yong picks out 5 of his favourite Coach pieces

After reading our cover story interview with Glenn Yong, you’ll come to realise that the young artiste embodies similar values as heritage brand Coach: nurturing authenticity, the pursuit of passion with tenacity and staying true to oneself, these are just some ethos that both names live by.

The American brand started out with humble beginnings. Founded in 1941 as a family-run workshop, they’ve since become one of the world’s best known brand for bags and leather goods, with a strong focus on crafting quality products that are stylish, practical, and can last throughout the years.

Even as competition in the fashion industry grows, Coach continues to remain a well-loved brand for almost a century, and we’re sure their brand purpose – the courage to be real – has something to do with that. There is, after all, an undeniable strength that comes from being authentic, and we won’t pass up an opportunity to be as true to ourselves as possible.

Like Coach, Glenn, who has been relentlessly pursuing his dreams as a singer and actor at bullet-train speed, knows the importance of keeping it real. The phrase ‘courage to be real’ resonates in his readiness to “forgo all pretence and embrace things as it is with all its strengths and flaws.”

Of course, who better to ask for fashion advice than the ever stylish Glenn, so we got the rising star to pick out some of his favourite Coach pieces. From a stylish yet incredibly functional backpack to not one, but four outer pieces, here’s what you’ll find him wearing on the reg.

Glenn Yong picks out 5 of his favourite Coach pieces:

(All images: Coach)

Carriage Backpack

1 /5

Carriage Backpack

This Carriage Backpack from Coach is both functional and stylish, and is a worthy update to the classic silhouette with modern touches like a drawstring closure and even a dog leash clip. Fashioned with original natural leather, a tech sleeve and two fabric-lined slip pockets, the carrier is the ultimate accessory for any event.

Get it here
Coach X Tom Wesselmann Souvenir Jacket

2 /5

Coach X Tom Wesselmann Souvenir Jacket

The varsity jacket gets a playful spin with this piece. Incorporating the dynamic pop art style of artist Tom Wesselmann with lip patches and a fiery red details, the funky outerwear promises to add a bold and expressive touch to any outfit.

Get it here
Trench Coat In Organic Cotton and Recycled Polyester

3 /5

Trench Coat In Organic Cotton and Recycled Polyester

We all need a trench coat, and this is one for the forever-wardrobe, especially if you’re an avid traveller. The lightweight number isn’t just fashioned with a commitment to the environment, it also sports rich leather details, button pockets and an adjustable waist belt for a timeless look. Of course, need we say more about the Coach monogram on the collar for a touch of luxury?

Get it here
Canvas Bonnie Cashin Chore Coat

4 /5

Canvas Bonnie Cashin Chore Coat

Another outerwear picked by Glenn? This gorgeous Canvas Bonnie Cashin Chore Coat that’s great for fall. The jacket –inspired by Coach’s archives and designs by the Maison’s first head designer Bonnie Cashin – is crafted with cotton for a relaxed fit, and features large four large flap pockets for a look that marries functionality with style.

Get it here
Leather MA-1 Jacket

5 /5

Leather MA-1 Jacket

One cannot deny the sex appeal of leather jacket, and this leather MA-1 Jacket from Coach just about seals the deal for us. Inspired by iconic military flight styles, the buttery soft piece adds a cozy knitted rib trim to soften the heavy look that leather jackets usually bring.

Get it here
Coach Glenn Yong
