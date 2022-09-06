After reading our cover story interview with Glenn Yong, you’ll come to realise that the young artiste embodies similar values as heritage brand Coach: nurturing authenticity, the pursuit of passion with tenacity and staying true to oneself, these are just some ethos that both names live by.

The American brand started out with humble beginnings. Founded in 1941 as a family-run workshop, they’ve since become one of the world’s best known brand for bags and leather goods, with a strong focus on crafting quality products that are stylish, practical, and can last throughout the years.

Even as competition in the fashion industry grows, Coach continues to remain a well-loved brand for almost a century, and we’re sure their brand purpose – the courage to be real – has something to do with that. There is, after all, an undeniable strength that comes from being authentic, and we won’t pass up an opportunity to be as true to ourselves as possible.

Like Coach, Glenn, who has been relentlessly pursuing his dreams as a singer and actor at bullet-train speed, knows the importance of keeping it real. The phrase ‘courage to be real’ resonates in his readiness to “forgo all pretence and embrace things as it is with all its strengths and flaws.”

Of course, who better to ask for fashion advice than the ever stylish Glenn, so we got the rising star to pick out some of his favourite Coach pieces. From a stylish yet incredibly functional backpack to not one, but four outer pieces, here’s what you’ll find him wearing on the reg.

Glenn Yong picks out 5 of his favourite Coach pieces:

(All images: Coach)