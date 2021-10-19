Home > Style > Fashion > What to cop at the Gucci 100 pop-up, from exclusive bags to sneakers 
What to cop at the Gucci 100 pop-up, from exclusive bags to sneakers 
Style
19 Oct 2021 06:05 PM

What to cop at the Gucci 100 pop-up, from exclusive bags to sneakers 

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
What to cop at the Gucci 100 pop-up, from exclusive bags to sneakers 
Style
What to cop at the Gucci 100 pop-up, from exclusive bags to sneakers 

It may be one of the freshest fashion brands today, but Gucci is already 100 years old — a milestone that the luxury brand is now marking through its new capsule collection.

Dubbed “Gucci 100”, the collection celebrates the Italian fashion brand’s legacy in music. According to the music data platform Musixmatch, the word “Gucci” has been mentioned in 22,705 songs since 1921. That includes tracks like Lil Pump’s 2017 club banger Gucci Gang, or Rick Ross and Future’s rap anthem Green Gucci Suit, both of which soundtracked the spectacular Gucci Aria fashion show earlier this year.

You may also like…

You’ll find traces of some of those 22,705 songs across the Gucci 100 collection, which is now available at a music-themed pop-up at ION Orchard. Or should we say, pop-ups: there’s one in the Gucci boutique (#01-05), which houses a photobooth and a retro jukebox; there are those striking displays outside the store, which has an interactive spinning wheel that lets you play those Gucci tracks; and right outside the mall, there’s an Instagram-worthy pop-up lined with lights, so you can feel like you’re walking the runway.

Oh, and did we mention that there’s a digital Gucci 100 store too?

That’s certainly a lot to take in, and we haven’t even gotten to the centennial collection itself, which comprises limited-edition ready-to-wear, jewellery, bags and shoes. That’s why we’ve drawn up a shopping list of the best items to get. Check it out below.

The Gucci 100 pop-up at ION Orchard will run until 26 October. All photos courtesy of Gucci. 

11 best pieces from the Gucci 100 collection:

Chain necklace
1
Chain necklace

It’s no secret that Gucci is one of the most referenced fashion brand in the world of hip-hop. Nothing captures that better than a rapper’s favourite accessory: a chain necklace. This piece of bling is crafted from metal with palladium finish, and spells the collection name out in sleek red enamel.

Chain necklace
T-shirt
2
T-shirt

Nail the varsity chic look with this boxy T-shirt, emblazoned with the number of songs that have namedropped “Gucci”.

T-shirt
Bamboo medium bag
3
Bamboo medium bag

Talk about old meets new. On the one hand, this bag is made with an ivory jacquard that your grandma would love. On the other, it features lyrics to “The R” by Eric B. and Rakim, a song she wouldn’t listen to unless she’s hip.

Bamboo medium bag
Tennis 1977 sneakers
4
Tennis 1977 sneakers

For its 100th anniversary, Gucci has jazzed up its signature sneakers with crystals. Wear them with a black dress to make them really stand out.

Tennis 1977 sneakers
Duffel bag
5
Duffel bag

Going on a trip? Pack your stuff in this sustainable duffel bag, which shows off a a trippy print with the double G logo.

Duffel bag
Princetown slippers
6
Princetown slippers

You remember those Gucci fur loafers that every stylish person had? Now they’re back in a bold red shade, this time crafted from felt and (faux!) fur.

Princetown slippers
Backpack
7
Backpack

Here’s a backpack that you’ll never feel bad about purchasing. The back is printed with lyrics from a song by The Cramps: “This one’s dedicated to all you Gucci bag carriers out there, it’s called ‘You Got Good Taste!’”

Backpack
Hoodie
8
Hoodie

This is probably the most minimalist piece in the Gucci 100 collection. Naturally, it comes in hot pink, so you’ll be standing out anyway.

Hoodie
Rhyton sneakers
9
Rhyton sneakers

Complete your laid-back, athleisure ensemble with these vintage-inspired monogrammed sneakers. You’ll get a little boost in height, too.

Rhyton sneakers
Hooded jacket
10
Hooded jacket

This nylon canvas outerwear piece will be a lifesaver if you’re caught in the rain; it lets you stay dry while looking fly.

Hooded jacket
Cap
11
Cap

On sunny days, spread even more cheer with this vibrant baseball hat featuring the GG kaleidoscope print.

Cap
Style Shopping Guide Gucci Gucci 100
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg