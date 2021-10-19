What to cop at the Gucci 100 pop-up, from exclusive bags to sneakers 

It may be one of the freshest fashion brands today, but Gucci is already 100 years old — a milestone that the luxury brand is now marking through its new capsule collection.

Dubbed “Gucci 100”, the collection celebrates the Italian fashion brand’s legacy in music. According to the music data platform Musixmatch, the word “Gucci” has been mentioned in 22,705 songs since 1921. That includes tracks like Lil Pump’s 2017 club banger Gucci Gang, or Rick Ross and Future’s rap anthem Green Gucci Suit, both of which soundtracked the spectacular Gucci Aria fashion show earlier this year.

You’ll find traces of some of those 22,705 songs across the Gucci 100 collection, which is now available at a music-themed pop-up at ION Orchard. Or should we say, pop-ups: there’s one in the Gucci boutique (#01-05), which houses a photobooth and a retro jukebox; there are those striking displays outside the store, which has an interactive spinning wheel that lets you play those Gucci tracks; and right outside the mall, there’s an Instagram-worthy pop-up lined with lights, so you can feel like you’re walking the runway.

Oh, and did we mention that there’s a digital Gucci 100 store too?

That’s certainly a lot to take in, and we haven’t even gotten to the centennial collection itself, which comprises limited-edition ready-to-wear, jewellery, bags and shoes. That’s why we’ve drawn up a shopping list of the best items to get. Check it out below.

The Gucci 100 pop-up at ION Orchard will run until 26 October. All photos courtesy of Gucci.

11 best pieces from the Gucci 100 collection: