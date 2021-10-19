What to cop at the Gucci 100 pop-up, from exclusive bags to sneakers 

It may be one of the freshest fashion brands today, but Gucci is already 100 years old — a milestone that the luxury brand is now marking through its new capsule collection.
Dubbed “Gucci 100”, the collection celebrates the Italian fashion brand’s legacy in music. According to the music data platform Musixmatch, the word “Gucci” has been mentioned in 22,705 songs since 1921. That includes tracks like Lil Pump’s 2017 club banger Gucci Gang, or Rick Ross and Future’s rap anthem Green Gucci Suit, both of which soundtracked the spectacular Gucci Aria fashion show earlier this year.
You’ll find traces of some of those 22,705 songs across the Gucci 100 collection, which is now available at a music-themed pop-up at ION Orchard. Or should we say, pop-ups: there’s one in the Gucci boutique (#01-05), which houses a photobooth and a retro jukebox; there are those striking displays outside the store, which has an interactive spinning wheel that lets you play those Gucci tracks; and right outside the mall, there’s an Instagram-worthy pop-up lined with lights, so you can feel like you’re walking the runway.
Oh, and did we mention that there’s a digital Gucci 100 store too?
That’s certainly a lot to take in, and we haven’t even gotten to the centennial collection itself, which comprises limited-edition ready-to-wear, jewellery, bags and shoes. That’s why we’ve drawn up a shopping list of the best items to get. Check it out below.
The Gucci 100 pop-up at ION Orchard will run until 26 October. All photos courtesy of Gucci.
11 best pieces from the Gucci 100 collection:
1
Chain necklace
It’s no secret that Gucci is one of the most referenced fashion brand in the world of hip-hop. Nothing captures that better than a rapper’s favourite accessory: a chain necklace. This piece of bling is crafted from metal with palladium finish, and spells the collection name out in sleek red enamel.
2
T-shirt
Nail the varsity chic look with this boxy T-shirt, emblazoned with the number of songs that have namedropped “Gucci”.
3
Bamboo medium bag
Talk about old meets new. On the one hand, this bag is made with an ivory jacquard that your grandma would love. On the other, it features lyrics to “The R” by Eric B. and Rakim, a song she wouldn’t listen to unless she’s hip.
4
Tennis 1977 sneakers
For its 100th anniversary, Gucci has jazzed up its signature sneakers with crystals. Wear them with a black dress to make them really stand out.
5
Duffel bag
Going on a trip? Pack your stuff in this sustainable duffel bag, which shows off a a trippy print with the double G logo.
6
Princetown slippers
You remember those Gucci fur loafers that every stylish person had? Now they’re back in a bold red shade, this time crafted from felt and (faux!) fur.
7
Backpack
Here’s a backpack that you’ll never feel bad about purchasing. The back is printed with lyrics from a song by The Cramps: “This one’s dedicated to all you Gucci bag carriers out there, it’s called ‘You Got Good Taste!’”
8
Hoodie
This is probably the most minimalist piece in the Gucci 100 collection. Naturally, it comes in hot pink, so you’ll be standing out anyway.
9
Rhyton sneakers
Complete your laid-back, athleisure ensemble with these vintage-inspired monogrammed sneakers. You’ll get a little boost in height, too.
10
Hooded jacket
This nylon canvas outerwear piece will be a lifesaver if you’re caught in the rain; it lets you stay dry while looking fly.
11
Cap
On sunny days, spread even more cheer with this vibrant baseball hat featuring the GG kaleidoscope print.