Alessandro Michele star-studded Gucci Love Parade celebrates Hollywood glam

Gucci Love Parade, the brand’s pre-fall 2022 show, saw Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Boulevard transformed into an outdoor catwalk.

Taking inspiration from the surroundings, Alessandro Michele’s latest collection for the Italian maison was dominated by bold prints, vibrant patterns and textures that exuded opulence, a subtle tribute to retro Hollywood glamour. Looking at the collection in detail, highlights include houndstooth tailoring, velvet suits and bold floor length feather boas in an array of colours. Some gems from the past also made their appearance on the catwalk, including new iterations of the Jackie 1961, Gucci Horsebit 1955, and other legendary bags.

Alessandro Michele at Gucci Love Parade (image by Kevin Tachman)

Back when Michele was growing up in the outskirts of Rome, he would listen to stories from his mom, who worked in the film industry. The glitz and glam of those tales eventually inspired the 100-look collection.

“LA is not a fashion city, but it’s so fashionable… Sometimes they are not appropriate, but in being not appropriate they are so precise. Maybe it belongs to my way of looking at fashion—it’s personal,” said creative director Michele during a press conference that preceded the Gucci Love Parade.

Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Diversity was also a key point to Michele’s show. In a statement, he explained that “with fashion, you have a duty to give a voice… I see beauty everywhere. It’s something which is organic and natural.”

Sitting front row of the star-studded event were friends of the house like Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lizzo and athletes like Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade. Jared Leto, who will star in the upcoming epic biographical drama House of Gucci, made his way down the runway sporting an oversized double-breasted blazer, alongside other pop culture icons like St. Vincent, Jodie Turner-Smith and Macaulay Culkin.

In case you missed the looks, catch the full runway show below and swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the collection

(All images: Gucci)