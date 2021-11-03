Home > Style > Fashion > Gucci Love Parade goes live in Hollywood: watch the fashion show here
03 Nov 2021 09:24 AM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Gucci and Hollywood: it’s a match made in heaven, and the Gucci Love Parade fashion show only confirms it.

Today, the Italian luxury brand is presenting its new collection outside the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where stars like Judy Garland, Tom Cruise and Jane Fonda have left their handprints immortalised in cement.

Consider it a kind of homecoming for Gucci. With designer Alessandro Michele at its helm, the fashion brand has frequently made references to Hollywood, whether by collaborating with the famed Chateau Marmont hotel, launching a campaign inspired by classical Hollywood cinema, or inviting some of the world’s biggest actors and musicians to its front row.

The glitzy location was also specially chosen by Gucci to “highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the City of Los Angeles,” according to a press statement. The brand will be donating US$1 million (S$1.3 million) in grant funds to various organisations to address “the city’s most critical needs: homelessness and mental health.”

The official invitation for the Gucci Love Parade. (Photo credit: @sotiriskaberis / Instagram)
The official invitation for the Gucci Love Parade. (Photo credit: @sotiriskaberis / Instagram)

As for the collection itself, we have good reason to think that it will top Gucci Aria, the brand’s sparkling 100th anniversary runway show that featured a collaboration with Balenciaga. For starters, the brand has taken to Instagram to share a teaser referencing the 1957 romantic comedy film, The Prince and the Showgirl, starring Marilyn Monroe. Another clip lists other iconic names from Hollywood’s Golden Age: Elizabeth Taylor, Clark Gable, Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart, Jean Harlow and Mae West.

Luckily, it’s almost curtain time. The Gucci Love Parade will premiere on the streets of Hollywood today, at 11.00am (Singapore time). Stream it below.

Header photo credit: Gucci

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
