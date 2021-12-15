Gucci finally launches its Singapore online store — here’s what to shop

Not to discount the experience of shopping in a Gucci store, but don’t you sometimes wish you could get the latest stuff from the luxury fashion brand with the convenience of a click?

Well, it’s finally possible. Gucci has just launched an online store for shoppers in Singapore, stocked with its bestselling handbags, sneakers, clothes, jewellery and even makeup products from the Gucci Beauty line.

Fans of the Italian fashion brand can now purchase the feather-trim blazers and monogram bags from the Gucci Aria collection, as modelled by K-Pop star Kai. Browse through the many logo-covered pieces from the Rihanna-approved The Hacker Project, including Alessandro Michele’s take on Balenciaga’s bestselling Hourglass handbag and Triple S sneakers. Or cop the next best Gucci collaboration of 2021, Gucci x The North Face, which has dropped just in time for you winter vacation.

Why shop Gucci Singapore online?

What Gucci Singapore’s online store loses in physical ambience, it more than makes up for in perks. You’ll get to enjoy complimentary shopping, returns and exchanges on all of your purchases, so no worries if you made an impulse buy in the middle of the night. You’ll also receive your order within four working days, likely in an exclusive Gucci tote bag.

The e-commerce site couldn’t have launched at the perfect time. If you’re doing some gift shopping this December holiday, you can choose the “gifting” option on your purchase and write a personal message for its recipient. As for wrapping, Gucci will dress your gift up in a recyclable green box with its Victorian damask pattern. In the case of the Gucci 100 collection or The Hacker Project, products will arrive in limited-edition packaging.

Header photo credit: Gucci

