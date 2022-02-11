Gucci buys virtual land on The Sandbox under the Gucci Vault project

Gucci made its official entry into the metaverse by buying a virtual plot of land on The Sandbox, making it the latest among major fashion brands exploring the digital space of the future.

The announcement was made by Gucci on its official Twitter handle as well as its Discord group, which currently has 73,000 members.

The purchase allows Gucci to create its virtual concept store and experience within the metaverse with an eye on the Gen Z, which is most active on the increasingly expanding metaverse.

Gucci on The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain.

As part of its plans on The Sandbox, Gucci will revamp its Gucci Vault to cater to the digital world and turn it into a more interactive experience.

In a Twitter post, Gucci said, “Crafting the future, pixel by pixel. Vault is building its own virtual world on @TheSandboxGame.” The brand also called on people to join its Discord group.

Crafting the future, pixel by pixel. Vault is building its own virtual world on @TheSandboxGame. Discover more https://t.co/wEUMFPiNsg #GucciVault pic.twitter.com/GVW1mpyJQC — gucci (@gucci) February 9, 2022

In a separate post, Gucci highlighted the significance of Gucci Vault.

“Vault is defined by an ever-evolving curation of rare vintage pieces alongside noteworthy designer collections dear to #AlessandroMichele,” read the post, which also came with a link to the Gucci Vault on the official site.

Vault is defined by an ever-evolving curation of rare vintage pieces alongside noteworthy designer collections dear to #AlessandroMichele. Discover more about the latest selection. https://t.co/VvG32A2P7C #GucciVault pic.twitter.com/WX48HDaVmF — gucci (@gucci) February 9, 2022

It is not immediately clear what exactly the Gucci Vault on The Sandbox will offer. But being a game, players on The Sandbox can expect to buy Gucci merchandise for their digital avatars such as unique digital clothing.

Gucci in the NFT space

Gucci was also the first luxury fashion label to launch an NFT when it auctioned a four-minute film inspired by ‘Gucci Aria’ on Christie’s in May 2021. The same month it launched the Gucci Garden Experience on Roblox.

The Italian luxury fashion brand subsequently went on expanding its footprint in the digital world. In August, the brand released a digital version of the Dionysus bag on Roblox and in January 2022 Gucci and SUPERPLASTICS collaborated to create SUPERGUCCI NFTs.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/gucci/@gucci/Twitter)