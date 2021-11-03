Gwyneth Paltrow recreates her 90s Tom Ford suit at Gucci’s Hollywood show

Gucci took to Hollywood to present its new fashion show, but not without inviting the biggest stars to the front row. One stellar example? Gwyneth Paltrow, who showed up in the iconic red velvet suit that she wore to the 1996 MTV Music Awards.

Well, sort of. The Goop founder (and big Fendi x SKIMS fan) was actually wearing a new version of the suit, which was originally designed by Tom Ford for the Gucci Fall/Winter 1996 collection.

Back in April, the Italian luxury fashion brand recreated Paltrow’s red carpet look for its 100th anniversary runway show, Gucci Aria. Creative director Alessandro Michele tweaked the jacket to give it more pointed shoulders, and added a satin stripe to the sides of the tailored pants. (The ensemble will soon be available in stores, but you could also buy the original suit for around S$6,000.)

Gucci celebrates the past and present of Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow’s outfit was just one example of the past being brought back to the present at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show, dubbed “Gucci Love Parade“. The collection itself was dedicated to Hollywood and its golden age; it featured extravagant outfits straight out of the silver screen, with nods to legendary actors and actresses like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and more.

Meanwhile, the biggest celebrities of today were present on the front row, which stretched all along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Gen Z popstar Billie Eilish showed up in a lace ensemble and topped her blonde shag hairdo with a crystal-embellished headpiece.

Miley Cyrus, who recently promoted the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance, wore a glittering minidress with a feather trim that was indeed, very old Hollywood. Dakota Johnson, Lizzo, Florence Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross, Awkwafina, Steven Yeun and Jeremy O. Harris were also in attendance. Oh, and Jared Leto walked the runway. Gwyneth Paltrow was certainly in good company.

Best celebrity looks from the Gucci show in Hollywood

Below, take a look at all the stunning ensembles that we saw on the the front row.

Header photo credit: Gucci