5 handbag colour trends that will elevate your wardrobe this season

For those looking to experiment with colours in their accessories, check out these five colour trends that will elevate any look easily this Spring/Summer 2022.

On the runway, we’ve seen a deviation in the usual blacks and browns, and instead a rise in brighter, bolder hues like green, yellow, blue, pink, and orange. After all, what better way to welcome spring than with bags that match the flora and fauna?

The sprightly arm candy here won’t just store your everyday essentials, but also set the tone for any outfit and show that you’re not afraid to take risks. If these vivid hues are still a little out of your comfort zone for you, start by picking a colour in a pastel shade, so that it easily matches your everyday wardrobe. The pieces below all pair wonderfully with neutrals too, so you’re in good hands.

With places to go and plans to be made, it’s time to embrace the bright and bold. Start searching for the ideal companion with these handbag trends for 2022.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur, with products and prices updated for Singapore.

Discover the handbag colour trends you’ll want to cop this Spring 2022:

Green

Green is universally loved for its calming and soothing effects. Associated with nature, the colour has become one of fashion’s most loved colours, especially for Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta. You might also have recognised the cool hue on a Balenciaga City bag. If you’re looking for a pop of colour without overdoing it, use green as a replacement to spice up an outfit.

Blue

Another punchy hue that evokes a sense of calmness is blue. As a symbol of serenity and stability, the colour brings security and trust. It was also a trending colour for Spring/Summer 2022, so it’s no surprise major brands are adopting the hue to spark happiness back into our lives. Take cues from Jacquemus, Dior and Prada by making the colour a statement piece. If you’re feeling bold, show up in pastels for a contrasting look. Or, do as Aimee Song did and create monochromatic look by playing with the different shades of blue.

Pink

Femininity, romance, and harmony; pink is the colour of love, and if it takes you back to your childhood (Barbie, anyone?) you’re not alone. The warm and cheerful colour is uplifting on a dreary day, so switch up your accessories with pink touches. Start small by flaunting the shade on your handbags a la Balenciaga, Valentino and JW Anderson.

Orange

What better colour to celebrate the sunny days of Spring than with orange. Bright and cheerful, orange is an easy mood lifter, and will take you into summer effortlessly. The punchy hue might be bright, but wear the colour proudly with a similarly coloured frock and you’ll be good to go for the day. For the less bold, neutralise the look with white – an oversized white blouse and light-washed denim will do the trick.

Yellow

Yellow might be a symbol for happiness and hope, but its unapologetic brightness might be a reason why some are still hesitant in flaunting this colour in public. The secret? Simply think of it as a pop of colour to your typical white, grey, or camel ensembles. Plus, you wouldn’t have to try as hard because the joyous colour speaks volumes for itself. If you’re feeling adventurous, try adding pink or orange to the mix too.