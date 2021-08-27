How to dress as well as Harry Styles, the men’s style icon who breaks all the rules

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” is how Harry Styles, one of the best-dressed men of today, describes his style philosophy.

Indeed, the English rockstar has expressed that irreverent attitude with panache through his outfits, whether he’s out on a date with Olivia Wilde in a pair of ripped jeans and beat-up sneakers, fronting magazine covers in dresses, or showing up on the red carpet in pearls, feather boas, or a pair of Mary Jane shoes.

Pay close attention, though, and you’ll see that there is a formula to all that rule-breaking fashion. For one, Styles is constantly referencing his musical idols, like David Bowie, Elton John, and most obviously, Mick Jagger. Then there’s the fact that he’s an ambassador for Gucci, a luxury brand that champions extravagance and genderless dressing. And once you get your hands on his style essentials (Styles essentials?), all that’s really left is mastering the singer’s spunk.

We can’t help you with the latter, but we’ve made a list of everything you’ll find in heavy rotation in the Wardrobe of Harry Styles. Shop them below.

(Hero and featured image credits: Helene Marie Pambrun)