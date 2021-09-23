The iconic Hermes silk scarf turns into a belt bag for Fall 2021

Hermes has always had a knack for turning ordinary objects into a work of art, be it a bag or a scarf.

That’s especially true of the latter. Since it created its first printed silk scarf in 1937, the French luxury brand has stuck to strict standards, as defined by artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas: “It is an object perfectly composed and autonomous, which can suffice on its own.” It’s little wonder why each scarf, made entirely by hand, typically take up to two years to create.

For Fall 2021, Hermes has reinterpreted its iconic accessory into plenty of irresistible forms, including woolly scarves, cashmere shawls and silk carrés for both men and women. What you’ll notice first is the exuberant use of colour, ranging from rainbow stripes to that signature Hermes orange, made famous by its boxes.

The latter hue is seen across men’s designs that marry form and function. One scarf features a zipped pocket for you to slot your essentials into, even as you wear it elegantly draped around your neck. Another one, crafted from wool and cashmere, comes ingeniously fitted with its own hood, which can be adjusted by drawstrings and makes winter dressing that much simpler.

As a testament to the timelessness of Hermes’ designs, the brand is offering yet another version of its very first reversible style, La Danse Des Chevaux. While it appeared in verdant hues last season, the double-face scarf has now been dyed in a monotonous palette of blacks, greys and whites, making its horse motifs all the more striking.

You’ll find plenty of nods to Hermes’ equestrian heritage throughout the F/W 2021 collection. A standout example is the women’s hooded patchwork cape in silk, which is adorned with vibrant illustrations of horse-riding harnesses and hardware. None of that takes away from the cape’s carefully considered design: its hood opens into an elegant collar, while its sides are shortened to allow for the freedom of movement.

Emphasising the artistry of its silk scarves, Hermes has once again invited its creative collaborators to use its carré as a canvas. Italian artist Gianpaolo Pagni, whose works have also appeared across the Maison’s tableware and homeware, was inspired by 18th-century Épinal prints from Hermes’ acrhives to create the regal illustration seen on the Grand Théâtre Nouveau scarf.

The playful Dress Code double-face scarf, which features the portraits of mythical and historical figures like Marie-Antoinette and Fantomas, was dreamed up by American cartoonist Daniel Clowes. And then there’s Grand Tralala, designed by Paris’ Virginie Jamin, which showcases the ceremonial harness used by steed of the Royal Hungarian Bodyguard.

There’s as much personality in Hermes’ new accessories as there is a sense of practicality, which the brand best demonstrates through its lookbook. The images show the scarves twisted and knotted into clever, contemporary shapes, like belt bags and drawstrings backpacks. All of this proves that the Hermes carré can, indeed, suffice on its own. Take a closer look at them below and be inspired.

To discover more, visit hermes.com. All photos shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, courtesy of Hermes.