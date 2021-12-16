Home > Style > Fashion > Dreaming of an Hermes Christmas? Here are 8 brilliant gift ideas
Style
16 Dec 2021 12:07 PM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Style
With the holiday season upon us, you might be invigorated with a sense of generosity — or, at least, more so than usual. The thrill of finding the perfect Christmas gift is only matched by the look of delight and surprise on your loved one’s face as they unwrap their treats on the morning of 25 December.

If you truly want to spread good tiding and cheer this year, give them the gift of a merry Hermes Christmas. The French luxury brand has plenty of thoughtful tokens that will put a smile on even the least festive person in your life.

Hermes gifts run the gamut from the practical to the ornamental, from traditional to unconventional. They are as diverse as the personalities of the people we love. If you’re shopping for a tech-head, the Apple Hermes AirTag is an obvious choice. Those who are dedicated to their grooming, on the other hand, will notice the superior quality of an Hermes lipstick or fragrance. They might even treasure these items for many more Christmases to come.

The gifts listed below are made for anyone who appreciate the finer things in life. Read on for our suggestions on how to pick them for the right recipient.

 

8 brilliant Christmas gift ideas from Hermes

Ash wood bicycle with basket

1 /8

Ash wood bicycle with basket

“I want to ride my bicycle!” is what the recipient of this gift will certainly proclaim upon seeing it, regardless of whether they’re a Queen fan. With its striking lines and colours (Hermes makes the convincing case for the cream-and-bright-blue combo here), this bike is probably the most visually-pleasing one you can get for the adventurer in your life.

Photo credit: Studio Rouchon

Ash wood bicycle with basket
Price
Enquire in-store.
Promenade au Faubourg set of 3 mugs

2 /8

Promenade au Faubourg set of 3 mugs

How do you make your spouse less of a grump in the morning? By waking up them up to delicious coffee served in one of Hermes’ lovely porcelain mugs. This trio is hand-printed with the Promenade au Faubourg illustration that first appeared on one of the French brand’s signature scarves. It depicts a stroll through the Paris street that Hermes calls home, which is a nice thing for your loved one to contemplate upon starting their day.

Photo credit: Studio des Fleurs

Promenade au Faubourg set of 3 mugs
Price
S$570
Shop here
Rouge Hermes matte lipstick in Rose Magenta

3 /8

Rouge Hermes matte lipstick in Rose Magenta

Delight the beauty maven in your life with this Rouge Hermes lipstick. Formulated to be both moisturising and matte, this lipstick will leave its wearer’s lips feeling velvety soft. If she likes a striking pink hue, she’ll be obsessed with this limited-edition shade that is both intense and long-lasting. All of that wonder is packaged within an elegant and eco-friendly case that’s refillable, making this gift a keeper.

Photo credit: Studio des Fleurs

Rouge Hermes matte lipstick in Rose Magenta
Price
S$115
Shop here
H24 Eau de toilette for men

4 /8

H24 Eau de toilette for men

If anything can convince the man in your life to settle on a signature scent, it’s the H24. You know it’s special because it’s the first men’s fragrance Hermes has created in 15 years, and it has indeed been worth the wait. H24 will add a dose of freshness to its wearer’s aura, appealing with notes of narcissus, earthy sage and floral rosewood. The bottle itself is a pleasant object that he will want to keep among his other grooming essentials, and, because it’s refillable, we believe that’s where it will stay for a long time.

Photo credit: Quentin Bertoux

H24 Eau de toilette for men
Price
S$192
Shop here
Étriers Chromatiques scarf 100cm in cashmere and silk

5 /8

Étriers Chromatiques scarf 100cm in cashmere and silk

Hermes silk scarves are a tried-and-tested gift idea that has delighted for decades now. What makes each one a joy to have is that they can be worn in a variety of clever ways (the French brand has even demonstrated turning the scarf into a belt bag). There’s also a lot of care that goes into every Hermes carré, which is made and printed by hand. This particular design, inspired by Emile Hermes’ collection of harnesses, is abstract enough to become a well-worn favourite.

Photo credit: Studio des Fleurs

Étriers Chromatiques scarf 100cm in cashmere and silk
Price
S$1,850
Shop here
Galop d'Hermes bag in tartan tweed and Evercolor calfskin

6 /8

Galop d'Hermes bag in tartan tweed and Evercolor calfskin

If you’re already treating them to a winter getaway this holiday, then this travel bag can be the cherry on top. It vibrant hues, seen on the rich red calfskin leather panels, as well its water-repellent Harris tweed façade, will be a source of comfort during the colder days of your trip. Charming looks aside, the bag also makes a practical accessory; it is lightweight and flexible, and will readily make room for every travel essential.

Photo credit: Studio des Fleurs

Galop d'Hermes bag in tartan tweed and Evercolor calfskin
Price
Enquire in-store.
Faubourg Polka watch in rose gold and diamond

7 /8

Faubourg Polka watch in rose gold and diamond

Hermes’ new timepiece for the ladies is one that’s hard to turn down. The Faubourg Polka’s slim bracelet is matched with a surprisingly petite dial face lined with diamonds, which makes it both a watch and a piece of jewellery at the same time. Styling it will never be a headache. And, with its flattering rose gold exterior, it will look beautiful on a variety of skintones.

Photo credit: Eastimage

Faubourg Polka watch in rose gold and diamond
Price
Enquire in-store.
Apple AirTag Hermes travel tag in Barénia calfskin

8 /8

Apple AirTag Hermes travel tag in Barénia calfskin

Shopping for someone who’s constantly misplacing their stuff? Introduce a sense of order into their lives with Hermes’ elegant AirTag, which can be attached to say, a luggage bag, and easily located through the “Find My” app on the iPhone and iPad. This little gadget will be a life-saver especially during the holidays, as its owner embarks on their travel adventures.

Apple AirTag Hermes travel tag in Barénia calfskin
Price
S$1,049
Shop here
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery

