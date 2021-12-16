Dreaming of an Hermes Christmas? Here are 8 brilliant gift ideas

With the holiday season upon us, you might be invigorated with a sense of generosity — or, at least, more so than usual. The thrill of finding the perfect Christmas gift is only matched by the look of delight and surprise on your loved one’s face as they unwrap their treats on the morning of 25 December.

If you truly want to spread good tiding and cheer this year, give them the gift of a merry Hermes Christmas. The French luxury brand has plenty of thoughtful tokens that will put a smile on even the least festive person in your life.

Hermes gifts run the gamut from the practical to the ornamental, from traditional to unconventional. They are as diverse as the personalities of the people we love. If you’re shopping for a tech-head, the Apple Hermes AirTag is an obvious choice. Those who are dedicated to their grooming, on the other hand, will notice the superior quality of an Hermes lipstick or fragrance. They might even treasure these items for many more Christmases to come.

The gifts listed below are made for anyone who appreciate the finer things in life. Read on for our suggestions on how to pick them for the right recipient.

8 brilliant Christmas gift ideas from Hermes