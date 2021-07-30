Following collaborations with Ambush, Marine Serre and Diplo, Korean eyewear label Gentle Monster has now teamed up with Heron Preston.

The two have unveiled a sunglasses capsule collection named “Level” that, like Heron Preston’s edgy offerings, is inspired by utilitarian workwear. Another defining feature of the collection is the American streetwear brand’s green “spirit level” element, which can now be found across the wide temples of the new eyewear designs.

“The level was first introduced in the collections as a heel on our women’s boot,” said the designer. “Given the success and excitement around that idea, we challenged ourselves to think of other ways the level could be applied across different product categories. The shape and construction of sunglasses is the perfect platform for this idea. The horizontal line that creates the temple on the side of the glasses directly relates to the line of a level. It was the perfect fit.”

There are three sunglasses styles to choose from, each one boasting a lightweight, rectangular acetate frame: Level 0 01, which comes in black, the transparent Level 0 C1, and the Level 0 NY1 in a navy gradient. All three pairs are made with 100% UV protected lenses and are boldly branded at the sides with the Heron Preston logo in black and orange. They retail for S$495 each.

As part of the launch, Gentle Monster and Heron Preston is also releasing a rare, limited-edition style: the Level 0 01 (B) sunglasses, which comes in black and features the “spirit level” in blue instead of green.

Three of these exclusive sunglasses have been hidden around Singapore as part of the collaboration’s “Hide & Seek” campaign. Between 31 July and 5 August, Gentle Monster will drop hints across its Instagram page, @gentlemonster, on where to find them — and if you do, they can be yours for free.

If not, you can get your hands on the Heron Preston x Gentle Monster collection like the rest of us — by heading to any of the Gentle Monster stores in Singapore, or shopping online through gentlemonster.com.

Header photo credit: Gentle Monster