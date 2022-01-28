How Mickey Mouse became Disney’s biggest fashion icon

Despite his small stature, the impact that Disney icon Mickey Mouse has left is immense.

Disney’s Mickey Mouse made his debut in the world’s first cartoon with sound, heralding a new era of children’s entertainment. For almost a century, Mickey Mouse has delighted kids and adults alike with stories of joy, friendship and love — a legacy that is now explored at Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration.

The exhibition, hailing all the way from Disneyland California, is the first of its kind in Asia. Held at the Suntec Convention Centre, the experience is split into into seven themed, Insta-worthy rooms inspired by the world’s favourite cartoon character, as well as Mickey’s friends.

Inside the “It All Started With A Mouse” room, you’ll find a black-and-white backdrop of classic Mickey Mouse comics that will make your selfies and #OOTDs pop. The exclusive “Mickey Loves Singapore: Dreamland Carnival” room will meanwhile transport you back to your childhood; it features elements of local culture, such as the dragon playground of yesteryears, refreshed with a dose of Mickey and his friends.

Have a peak into this immersive experience!

What makes this exhibition uniquely Singapore? The exclusive Singapore themed room designed by local artist WhenIWasFour and an experiential retail store, Mickey Mart brimming with Disney merchandise. This is the widest collection of exclusive Mickey merchandise – beyond collectibles like figurines and mugs, you’ll also find clothing and accessories for you to complete your outfit (Mickey Ears headbands, anyone?).

For Disney fans in Singapore, the pop-up is an experience not to be missed.

To celebrate its arrival, we take a look at how Mickey Mouse has shaped not just our childhoods, but also the fashion scene.

From streetwear giants like Supreme to luxury labels like Gucci, fashion brands have shown a soft spot for the cartoon character, placing him front and centre of their designs. Below, see how Mickey Mouse has taken to the runway over the years.

Supreme

Back in 2009, the American streetwear label launched a capsule collection of tees and hoodies printed with the cartoon character. Those limited-edition designs are still in high demand.

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs put the Disney icon in the spotlight for his Spring/Summer 2013 collection, which paid homage to Andy Warhol’s famous New York studio, The Factory. You may recall that Warhol made one of his famous screenprint paintings inspired by the mouse. Jacobs’ take was a lot more chic: he sent a model down the catwalk in a cropped sweater featuring a monochrome Mickey Mouse. Miley Cyrus would attend the designer’s fashion show next season wearing a red version of the piece.

We would have completed her outfit with Legato Largo’s 2-Way Mini Boston Bag from its Mickey Collection 2021. Offered exclusively at the Mickey Mart retail store, the accessory is crafted from smooth faux leather and embossed with a Mickey Mouse graphic. The best part? The bag can be worn in two different ways, making it both playful and practical.

Gucci

Under the helm of Alessandro Michele, Gucci has launched several collaborations with Disney. Its most unforgettable one, however, was unveiled at the Italian fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2019 show, where models carried 3D-printed Mickey Mouse bags meant to mark the character’s 90th anniversary.

Opening Ceremony

In 2018, Opening Ceremony celebrated Mickey’s 90th anniversary with a special runway show at Disneyland California. The collection offered playful designs for men and women that incorporated the character’s recognisable features, such as a dress with shoulder pads in the shape of Mickey’s ears.

You’ll be even more fascinated by how those iconic ears are featured at the “Forever Mickey” room, which is lined with mirrors and rows of Mickey ear hats glowing in vibrant hues. The seemingly endless spectacle will leave you in awe (and perhaps inspire a few neon-lit selfies, too).

Comme des Garçons

Not even fashion’s avant-garde is immune to Mickey’s appeal. For her Spring/Summer 2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, CDG designer Rei Kawakubo introduced couture-level creations splashed with monochromatic prints of the mouse, as well as bright pink patterns starring his companion, Minnie Mouse.

Similarly, Minnie Mouse is the star of the “Mickey and Minnie’s Love” room, which is covered in her style signatures like polka dots and bows. In fact, its romantic decor even comes with a giant Bow sofa — offering plenty of photo opportunities for you and your partner.

Want to add Mickey Mouse fashion to your wardrobe? Here are some of our personal favourites from Mickey Mart at Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration:

Be sure to explore the rest of Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration and rediscover your inner child at each immersive themed room and don’t forget to visit Mickey Mart, with an assortment of Disney merchandise made exclusively for Singapore. This one-of-a-kind experience runs from now to 20 March 2022. Find out more here.

Header and feature photo credit: Christian Vierig / Getty Images; Matthew Sperzel / Getty Images