How to cop the New Balance x Miu Miu 574 sneakers in Singapore

New Balance has conquered not just the track and streets with their endless slew of streetwear projects, they’ve now also conquered the catwalk. This year, the 574 strips is sporty heritage for an Italian high fashion twist, thanks to its collaboration with Miu Miu.

About the New Balance x Miu Miu 574

First teased on the Italian fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway last October at Paris Fashion Week, the sneakers see the classic silhouette paired with Miuccia Prada’s take on business casual wear. Blazers, suiting, trousers and skirts were cropped, given raw hems and outfitted with low slung waists — a rebellious interpretation of post-WFH office wear, if you will.

And what better way to complete the look than with a pair of sneakers. Not just any sneakers, mind, but a pair that’s risen to norm core fame in recent years: the New Balance 574. Three colourways are available here — white, khaki, and denim — and are each finished with the same raw-cut trim found on Miu Miu’s ready-to-wear pieces for the season.







The New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers are crafted in Italy and will spot co-branded tags on the tongue, with both New Balance and Miu Miu logo. While the white and khaki variations sport gum soles, the denim one is paired with a grey sole instead.

Where to get the sneakers in Singapore

The sneakers are selling out fast, but are still available at Miu Miu boutiques at Paragon and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, as well as online here. Otherwise, you can shop your size over at StockX here.