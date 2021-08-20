How to score Pharrell’s Humanrace Sičhona sneakers in Singapore

Pharrell and adidas are back at it again, but their latest partnership won’t be about yet another pair of NMDs or Solars. Instead, we’re looking at a brand new silhouette: the Humanrace Sičhona.

Designed to “capture the feeling of being connected to the earth beneath you”, the sneaker takes on a new direction for the collaborative arm. “I chased the experience I remember feeling as a kid when I walked barefoot on grass, sand and rocks. Feeling the texture, the temperature, the moisture… that primal sense of freedom was a north star objective with this project,” said Pharrell.

And so everything about the Humanrace Sičhona revolves around the marvel that is the human foot. Even its name borrows from the Dakota tribe’s — an Indigenous American community — way of saying “connecting to the earth”, or being barefoot.

This collaboration continues Pharrell’s commitment to making Humanrace a platform for celebrating diversity and humanity in under-represented communities all over the world. The Sičhona campaign — titled “I am Dakota, We Are Dakota” — will see indigenous photographer Brian Adams and indigenous visual storyteller and educator Josué Rivas bring the Dakota tribe’s story to life with its very own members.

The launch of the shoes will also coincide with adidas and Pharrell’s funding of a 10kW solar array training and demonstration project for the youth of Standing Rock, which will help produce enough clean energy to power a community center, as well as serve as a broader educational platform.

A brand new sock-like Primeknit upper is merged with an anatomically-moulded TPU midsole via Futurenatural technology. This innovation by adidas allows the foot to move more freely by removing elements that would normally be restrictive, and enables a perfectly seamless and naturally fluid form.

The bold silhouette is met with Humanrace branding in Easy Coral that’s knitted into the lateral upper, as well as co-branded tongue-tabs in Clear Aqua. Rope laces come in two colours, a matching blue or contrasting yellow. Even its synthetic outsole gets the Humanrace stamp.

Humanrace Sičhona: launch date and price in Singapore

You can expect the Humanrace Sičhona to come in a number of evocative colourways in due time, but for now, Pharrell is kicking things off with this striking Team Royal Blue number.

His first iteration will drop on the adidas app and online here on 27 August 2021 at 10am for a retail price of S$250. Take a closer look at the shoes below.

(All images: adidas)