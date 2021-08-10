They say that too many cooks spoil the broth, but put the Jordan Brand, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design in the same kitchen and the opposite happens.

Following their immensely successful Air Jordan 1 High release in August, the trio are back at it again with the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low. This will be Scott’s second collab with the low-cut iteration of Michael Jordan‘s sneaker (his previous one was in 2019), and will see the beloved silhouette rendered in a similar colourway as its high-top counterpart, with hues of Military Blue, black, and white. The sneaker was, after all, inspired by a Jordan 1 Royal press sample from 1985 with its white and blue tumbled leather upper.

Special touches that give away the shoe’s special status also include the reversed Swoosh — now a signature of Scott’s — in Sail, matched by laces of the same colour and an aged midsole. Cactus Jack and Fragment Design logos are also embossed on the left and right heels for good measure.

This holy grail for all streetwear fans out there will be tricky to cop, so you’ll want to pay attention here:

The Travis Scott x Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 Low will launch on End Clothing and Nike SNKRS (with an apparel collection). The former will require you to enter a draw that closes on 13 August 2021 at 3pm BST and will retail at S$300 if selected. Otherwise, camp out on Nike’s SNKRS on 13 August 2021 at 10am and cop a pair for S$229.

If you didn’t get a chance to land a pair of the AJ1 High sneakers last week, here’s where to shop them in Singapore now.