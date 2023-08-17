Vintage shopping gets a lot more chic with Vestiaire Collective’s Archive Collection

As the love for vintage fashion makes its comeback, there hasn’t been a better time to shop pre-loved. Better yet, when shopping second-hand is also significantly better for the environment. And if you need more reasons to shop consciously, as well as inspiration to build your dream vintage wardrobe, Vestiaire Collective is the perfect place to start.
It’s no secret that the fashion resale market is exploding today, and Vestiaire Collective is at the forefront of this boom, with over 25,000 new fashion items listed every day. From humble beginnings in a small Paris apartment to now having offices across the globe – including one in Singapore – the pre-loved fashion platform has galvanised the sustainable fashion movement worldwide, prompting even the most discerning of style-setters to rethink their purchasing choices at every step of the way.
The good news is that shopping resale is just as exciting as shopping for a new luxury bag or pair of shoes first-hand, with the added thrill of being much better for the environment. The environmental impact of manufacturing fashion goods – especially during the production process– is major, from water consumption and pollution to the use of fertilisers, pesticides, and chemical treatments. Add to that the energy consumption and greenhouse gases, and it’s safe to say that the carbon footprint involved in your new purchase isn’t limited to car rides to the mall.
In the latest Impact Report by Vestiaire Collective, purchasing pre-loved on the platform reduces your environmental impact by 10 times, making it one of the chic-est ways you can do your part for the planet.
Another benefit of buying vintage – besides the obvious style factor – is that it also prolongs the lifespan of an item. For example, buying a pre-loved dress extends its lifespan by 2.2 years, which not only means that it isn’t prematurely disposed of, but also that its carbon and water footprint reduces by a whopping 73%.
Vintage fashion might’ve been a trend in 2022, but it’s become a lifestyle in 2023. As the obsession with ‘90s Jean Paul Gaultier and Tom Ford-era continues to pick up momentum, it’s clear that vintage fashion is (ironically) once again new. Which is why Vestiaire Collective’s Archive Collection couldn’t have come at a better time. The exceptional collection will showcase more than 80 never-worn museum-worthy pieces from iconic names like the aforementioned JPG, as well as Hermès and Maison Margiela.
If you can’t wait to dive into the world of vintage fashion from the comfort of your couch, read on for our picks of the best vintage pieces to cop on Vestiaire Collective today.
Could this be the It bag of 2023? Rihanna thinks so. The trapezoid-shaped bag that first made waves at the height of Tom Ford’s reign at Gucci has reemerged again since its debut in Gucci’s spring/summer 2004 show, horsebit hardware and all. Many iterations have since spawned, but what better way to flaunt your visionary fashion foresight than with the Noughties classic that is Ford’s first Horsebit Chain Clutch. This shoulder bag comes crafted in black leather with oversized gold hardware, making it a versatile accessory that you’ll want to bring everywhere.
It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner is a fan of vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, especially since she’s been spotted in rare pieces by the French designer, some even dating back to the ‘90s. This vintage floral printed mesh maxi dress that first appeared on the Spring/Summer 1998 runway is half lined for a sexy twist, and sees an off-shoulder cut with a cowl neck and long sleeves, making it chic and dressy number for romantic nights out.
If you’re still reeling from the Barbie movie, you’re not alone, and if there’s one colour that’s definitely the colour of the year, it’s pink. The iconic Lady Dior comes crafted with quilted lambskin the loveliest shade of pink, perfect for living out your ultimate Barbie fantasies. Its shoulder strap adds plenty of versatility; carry it as a handbag, or across the shoulder to make a hands-free fashion statement. After all, Barbieland is really just a state of mind.
Mugler too has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence since Dua Lipa and Beyoncé sported his looks during their sensational world tours. Known for his architectural, hyper-feminine and theatrical approach to couture, Thierry Mugler’s edgy designs are still revered by fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Case in point: This LBD, which sees sculpting mesh panels that hug every curve of your body in all the right ways, creating a flattering silhouette that’s equal parts sensual and sophisticated.
Quiet luxury has been at the tip of everyone’s tongues this year, and for good reason. Understated, sophisticated, and chic, the trend took off again after the powerful Roy family in HBO’s Succession successfully mastered the art of timeless tailoring, fine quality materials, and subtle hues. To nail this elevated minimalism look, finish your look with an iconic but subtle bag like the Hermès’ Birkin. This one pairs white leather with gold hardware, and will work with every ensemble in your wardrobe.