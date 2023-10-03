Interview: British Designer Clare Waight Keller reveals her intentions for UNIQLO : C

British-born designer Clare Waight Keller, who previously led luxury fashion houses Givenchy and Chloé as Creative Director, is now at the helm of a new label for UNIQLO, named UNIQLO : C.

Under UNIQLO : C, the Japanese apparel company tapped into Keller’s vast experience in the fashion industry, using her eye for effortless sophistication and modern silhouettes to create the perfect collection for the modern woman. Keller’s other accolades include winning the Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2018 British Fashion Awards and the designer behind Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

UNIQLO : C – What’s in the name?

The C in UNIQLO : C reflects the many elements throughout the collection that were inspired by the letter – Curiosity, Conversation, City, Clarity, Connection, and Creativity, as well as the designer’s name, Clare.

This collection will be recurring, similar to UNIQLO U, and will be aligned with UNIQLO Lifewear’s concept of delivering comfort and functionality to everyday wearers.

Highlights from UNIQLO : C debut Fall/Winter 2023 collection

UNIQLO : C will debut with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection, showcasing refined ready-to-wear pieces that intersect effortlessly with the ease and comfort of familiarity.

The 34-piece collection features the classic trench coat, only now reimagined in a four-season gabardine twill. As we transit into colder season, wearers can stay cosy while looking chic with PUFFTECH blousons and coats that are warm yet lightweight.

Hints of femininity are exhibited via the knife-pleated maxi skirts made from soft lustre satin, as well as flowy dresses in delicate micro-floral and paisley prints. Layering is also another key highlight with a collection of relaxed sweaters, shrunken cardigans and zipped boyfriend pullovers.

Fans of the viral UNIQLO’s iconic round shoulder bag will surely cart out the chic, faux leather oversized version included in this collection.

We caught up with Clare Waight Keller to find out more about her intentions for UNIQLO: C and tips on how to incorporate pieces from this collection to an existing wardrobe.

What was the starting point for UNIQLO : C, especially for this Fall/Winter collection and tell us how you framed your point of view to deliver the subtle messages via the collection and details?

Clare Waight Keller: We started talking about it two years ago right around this time. I was super excited when I had the opportunity to talk with UNIQLO and understand what type of project they were interested in working on. I was really thinking of myself when I started building this collection because ultimately, the collection is about my personal aesthetic. I wanted to get that signature across, the pieces that have always stayed within my design vocabulary over the years.

I think that was about bringing this sense of effortless style and movement which has always been signature in my way of designing. I do believe that my identity comes across in my colour palette, the silhouette, the cut and the fit and my choice of fabric. I believe that you get a sense of that movement and silhouette that I’ve always worked with.

Are there any specific details that are special to UNIQLO: C?

Clare Waight Keller: There have been some interesting challenges along the way in creating this fall/winter collection, and some of that is because I wanted to incorporate a few interesting techniques I’ve used in the past. The idea of pleating – I’m using very textured fabrics for pleating and fine gathering. These tiny little spaghetti string coulisse, similar to a drawstring that runs through the dresses, make everything adjustable and easy. You can create different silhouettes using the drawstring in various ways.

There’s also a beautiful satin pleated skirt with a graphic band across the bottom. That was logistically quite difficult to manage the pleating and the graphic element to get everything to work so perfectly, but we achieved everything in the best way.

How would you describe the colour palette?

Clare Waight Keller: The way I typically work on a collection is to look at a classic palette, which captures all the beautiful neutral tones you’ll have in your wardrobe forever.

Beyond that, I work on the seasonal palette. In the area of Hackney Wick, there’s an amazing, newly-built metro station that uses fantastic corten steel, which has a beautiful rust caramel colour. So that, contrasted with the whites and the concretes, and then some of the lovely colours that you get around that neighbourhood – there’s a lot of old buildings and a lot of the city that is undergoing regeneration. You get these fantastic blues, and very bright sky blues, but you also get these pops of yellow coming from modern shops with the graphic exterior painting.

These informed the palette in terms of the highlight colours for the season. There’s this beautiful lemon colour that is the strong highlight of the collection, mixing against beautiful caramel and warm tones that capture that autumn feeling.

Tell us what is essential for you in terms of fashion and clothing (in general and after working on UNIQLO : C).

Clare Waight Keller: I’m all about building an effortless wardrobe—I don’t want to be standing in front of the mirror trying to coordinate things! It’s an easy sophistication: the boyish-fit pant, the tailored blazer, the trench coat, but also the fluid dresses and skirts that have been present in my collections for years. It’s quite edited, timeless and effortless.

I am also most particular about the fabric. When you’re working at a different price point, the way the fabric translates is very important to achieve the right silhouette, and so this was a critical part of the work I did at the beginning. Really looking at what were going to be the most special fabrics and ones that would create the most successful and beautiful result for the price.

And I have to say, I’ve been very impressed. Things like the cottons, and the nylons, are of an exceptional level. They really are. So that was a nice surprise when designing the collection.

The UNIQLO team considers the purpose behind every piece, and how that item becomes an essential part of your wardrobe. That really tapped into my own approach. I’ve always created clothes for women to wear in their everyday lives.

How can UNIQLO : C complement and add value to an existing curated wardrobe?

Clare Waight Keller: It’s about the layering, for sure. The fact that you have these different weights of product and you can incorporate them into any piece you already have in the wardrobe. On warmer days, the very lightweight dresses can be worn on their own or layered with a shirt. And then you put on the blouson or the nylon coat for colder days.

It’s all about these different layering pieces for various times of the year, which is an important part of the story, that these pieces look great layered together. The accessories and footwear complete any look effortlessly.

I hope people feel a sense of effortlessness, femininity, the vibrancy of colour, the complete coordination of everything. You can enjoy so many combinations because everything styles across all the categories. It’s conveying that sense of a great boyfriend-style look, casual chic. A lot of combinations can create that spirit and attitude while being timeless.

(All images credit: UNIQLO)

The full UNIQLO : C collection is now available at Orchard Central Global Flagship, ION Orchard, and UNIQLO online store.