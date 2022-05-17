Jacquemus x Nike: Collab details, drop date, and more

Jacquemus just did it. The French it-brand’s Nike collaboration — in all of its sensual-first, nightclub-to-barre class glory — drops 28 June.

Simon Porte Jacquemus does super sensual cut-outs; does larger-than-life straw hats; does electric-pink linen suiting separates; does Gigi Hadid in that beige maxi. While sports-inspired details have had cameo appearances — the Jacquemus girl in 2014 and 2015 runway shows, remembers the designer, wore sneakers — a performance-anchored athletic line-up hasn’t yet found a home amidst the French it-brand’s oeuvre. Until now.

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way,” says Simon Porte Jacquemus, of the collaboration. “I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colours, along with my own interpretation of the Humara, my favourite Nike shoe.”

A 15-piece collaboration almost three years in the making, Jacquemus x Nike follows the former’s sensuous, summery, skin-baring codes in combination with the latter’s legendary technical prowess, creating a line of clothing and accessories that promise to get you through gym sessions, through the bouncer-barred entrance at bouncing nightclubs and all the way back again. Think seamless bike-shorts, pleated tennis skirts, an entirely backless dress corded through with a skimpy little strap tethered together only by a gold-tone Nike swoop (like jewellery!) and, really, anything you can imagine Lady Di wearing.

“It was important for the collection to be accessible for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance,” said the designer.

Because sports is for everyone. And on 28 June, you can make a bee-line for city hikes and tennis courts and fancy reformer-pilates classes clad in the sexiest, sportiest separates on the market. What, it’s Jacquemus!

Where and when to shop the Jacquemus x Nike collaboration

Jacquemus x Nike launches on 28 June, exclusively on jacquemus.com and select Nike retail stores globally.

(All images: Jacquemus)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.