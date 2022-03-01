8 Japanese streetwear brands that every fashion fan needs to know

If you think the phenomenon of streetwear is something new — or worse, rooted in the West — think again.

Japan is home to many of the influential fashion brands and figures that shaped the streetwear scene — and still do. Of course, when anyone says “Japanese fashion”, the first thing that comes to mind is Comme des Garçons, the avant-garde label created by Rei Kawakubo. But who still needs an introduction to CDG in 2022?

Instead, we look to the beginnings of all the other fashion designers that are now collaborating with your favourite luxury fashion houses (think Kenzo’s Nigo, Sacai’s Chitose Abe, or streetwear god Hiroshi Fujiwara) and highlight what makes them such heavyweights even as the streetwear world becomes saturated.

Header photo credit: WTAPS

8 best Japanese streetwear fashion brands: