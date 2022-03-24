Kanye West appoints Nike ACG’s Nur Abbas as new head of design at Yeezy

Hold on to your 350s, Yeezy is getting a new design honcho.

The buzzy brand by Kanye “Ye” West has just named Nur Abbas its new head of design, a position Yeezy hasn’t yet had since its inception. With this role, Abbas will, according to the label, “work to further expand the Yeezy empire, working directly with Ye to direct and launch special projects for the Yeezy brand.”

We can only imagine what working with Ye is like, but Abbas already has an impressive resume and plenty of streetwear experience that should be useful in his new role with the brand. The past five years saw him at Nike where he was design director of Nike ACG — a position he moved up from after being a designer for NikeLab Apparel.

He also counts stints in Paris as head designer for Uniqlo’s menswear, senior menswear designer for Louis Vuitton for a decade, and designer for Gucci for two years, so he’s familiar with both high fashion and high street.

In this role, Nur Abbas will take on all of Ye’s projects with Yeezy, which for the unfamiliar means Adidas, Gap, and interestingly, Stemwear, a clothing line that’s linked with his Stem Player music device and music merchandise.

In an interview with WWD, Abbas was excited to get cracking at Yeezy, saying ““I’m energised to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward. At Yeezy and Gap, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”

Now all eyes are on Abbas to see if he can keep the Hypebeast dream alive with Yeezy (as well as how long he’ll last there).

(Hero and featured image credit: Jerry Buttles)