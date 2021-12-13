Home > Style > Fashion > Kanye West’s Donda vest fetched more than rare Hermes Birkin bags at auction
13 Dec 2021 07:00 PM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
If you thought Kanye West fans pay ridiculous prices for his Yeezys, chew on this: the rapper’s Donda bulletproof vest has just sold for US$75,000 (approx. S$102,412.50).

The Kanye vest was auctioned off during Christie’s “Handbags x HYPE: The Luxury Remix” sale, where it was expected to fetch US$30,000.

What made it so valuable? For one, Ye actually wore it in the lead-up to his Donda album listening party in August. Besides being hand painted with the label “DONDA” on the back, the vest was also signed by Ye with the acronym “MBD”, which stands for “My Body Different”.

A vest more expensive than the Hermes Birkin bag

Front and back of the Donda vest worn by Kanye West. (Photo credit: Christie's)
The one-of-one collectible first made waves back in August, when it was sold by consignment shop and curator Justin Reed for US$20,000 (approx. S$27,304.60). The buyer then resold it at Christie’s auction, along with an NFT of the 3D, virtual version of the vest that was minted by Ethernity.

The whole set fetched almost three times its estimated price, which, while a far cry from the record-breaking US$1.8 million (approx. S$2.46 million) that a pair of Yeezy prototypes earned this year, is still proof of Ye’s stronghold on the zeitgeist.

It also places the vest above the many, many Hermes Birkin bags in exotic leathers and hand-painted, limited-edition styles that were sold during the Christie’s sale. The only exception was matte white “Himalaya” Birkin handcrafted from Nile crocodile hide, which earned US$137,500 (S$187,996).

Is the Kanye West brand worth more than Michael Jordan?

Other Kanye West-related highlights from the auction includes a complete collection of Yeezy 350 sneakers, with over 57 pairs in pristine condition, which raked in US$37,500 (approx. S$51,263). There was also a set of 50 Off-White x Air Jordan sneakers designed by West’s friend, the late designer Virgil Abloh, which was sold for US$62,500 (approx. S$85,454).

Air Jordan XIII "He's Got Game" sneakers, signed by Michael Jordan. (Photo credit: Christie's)
Still, in the realm of sneakers, Michael Jordan’s stamp clearly rules. A single pair of Air Jordan 13 shoes, worn and signed by the iconic basketball player himself, fetched a whopping US$375,000 (approx. S$512,929) — ten times more than the aforementioned collection of Yeezys, and almost thrice as much as the “Himalaya” Birkin.

Christie’s latest auction speaks volumes about the transitioning luxury market, where streetwear grails and sneakers are now being valued just as much — or even more — than high-end designer bags. The intersection of street culture and luxury is also just as profitable, as seen in the sales of a Medicom Bearbrick toy modelled after French designer Coco Chanel, and a set of four Supreme x Rimowa suitcases.

Header photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
