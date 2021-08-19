Kendall Jenner has proven herself to be a master of minimalist dressing, whether she’s mixing brands like Maison Margiela and Jil Sander for a monochrome outfit, or simply wearing The Row, head-to-toe.

Unsurprisingly, her pared-back style has also translated into her choice in bags. Whether out on a date with her Olympic medalist boyfriend Devin Booker, promoting her new alcohol brand 818 Tequila, or simply cruising around Los Angeles, Jenner makes it a point to have a sophisticated accessory on her arm.

Instead of rare, vintage finds or monogrammed accessories, the model favours contemporary styles like leather baguette bags and chic totes that echo the elegance of Phoebe Philo’s Céline. These bags are simple, sleek and timeless — which is probably why she wears them over and over again.

Below, we take a look at all the designer bags that Kendall Jenner has on heavy rotation, from the likes of Prada, Bottega Veneta and more.

The Row Half Moon bag

Left: Backgrid | Right: The Row ‘Half Moon’ bag (S$1,290)

It’s no secret that Jenner is a big fan of The Row, the minimalist luxury label helmed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The Half Moon bag, which she has been faithfully sporting since it launched last year, is the brand’s take on the baguette bag. It owes its sculptural shape to the Olsen twins’ interest in classical architecture, and it certainly lends a sophisticated twist to Jenner’s more casual outfits.

Chloé Kiss bag

Left: Splash News | Right: Chloé ‘Kiss’ leather shoulder bag (S$2,015)

Another unconventional style in Jenner’s collection is the Chloé Kiss handbag, in particular this version in chocolate brown leather. It gets its name from the lips-shaped hardware you’ll find one on side, attaching the green strap to the flap bag. Jenner cleverly matches the colours of the bag with her striped halterneck crop top, showing us that her style can go beyond monochrome basics.

Burberry Olympia bag

Left: Getty Images | Right: Small Burberry ‘Olympia’ bag in Marsh Green (S$3,150)

With its symmetrical shape, smooth curves and clean lines, it’s easy to see how Burberry’s latest It-bag won Jenner over. Even before she starred in the British brand’s Olympia bag campaign, she was spotted carrying the accessory around the streets of New York. This particular shade of green is great for adding some colour to her otherwise neutral ensembles, but the bag also comes in other vibrant colours like yellow, blue, and even pink. You can discover them all at the Burberry boutique at ION Orchard.

Prada Cleo shoulder bag

Left: Backgrid | Right: Small Prada ‘Cleo’ leather shoulder bag (S$2,550)

For parties, Kendall Jenner often turns to this Prada bag also loved by her friends Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. There’s no mystery why: thanks to Prada’s use of brushed leather, the Cleo bag boasts a glossy sheen that looks ready for the club. It’s also crafted using custom lasts made by the Italian brand, giving it a distinctive silhouette that you won’t find anywhere else. With its colour and curves, the bag nicely complements Jenner’s graphic leather ensemble.

Bottega Veneta Jodie bag

As chic as they are, mini baguette bags can only take you so far when you’ve got a busy day ahead. Jenner’s idea of practical is this maxi Bottega Veneta leather tote, which is crafted with the Italian brand’s signature intrecciato weave. Large enough to fit Jenner’s yoga essentials, the Jodie’s oversized silhouette is proof that designer Daniel Lee was taking notes when he worked under Phoebe Philo at Céline.

Header photo credit: Backgrid