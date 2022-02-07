Home > Style > Fashion > How to cop Nigo’s first Kenzo capsule collection in Singapore
Style
07 Feb 2022

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Style
Nigo may now be helming the Paris-based luxury label Kenzo, but he isn’t shaking his streetwear roots anytime soon.

Ahead of the launch of his debut Kenzo collection for Fall/Winter 2022, the Japanese designer has released a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the boke flower, an Asian quince bush that’s a member of the rose family and blooms every February.

The collection, described as “genderless in spirit”, consists of playful, everyday pieces for men and women designed by Nigo. Among them are highlights like an oversized hoodie, relaxed sweatshirts, and cargo pants in washed cotton twill that nod to the BAPE founder’s love for military inspirations.

Many of these pieces come in white, which is meant to represent Kenzo’s new era with Nigo as its artistic director. The striking boke symbol appears throughout, alongside a new Kenzo logo created by Nigo. The flower is the first of many natural motifs that will be seen in Kenzo’s upcoming limited-edition drops for Spring 2022, aligning with the inspirations of the fashion brand’s late founder, Kenzo Takada.

We won’t be surprised if these new pieces are sported by the likes of ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Kanye West, all of whom are friends of Nigo and supported his raved-about fashion show at Paris Fashion Week last month. (Pharrell showed up too, wearing his diamond sunglasses collaboration with Tiffany and Co.).

Where to buy Kenzo “The Boke Flower” capsule collection by Nigo in Singapore

If you want to be ahead of the curve, you can now cop the limited-edition pieces on the official Kenzo website, as well as online retailer End Clothing. Check out our favourite styles below.

Crewneck sweatshirt (S$485)

Shop here

Long-sleeve T-shirt (S$315)

Shop here

Cardigan (S$579)

Shop here

Belted military pant (S$800)

Shop here

 

All photos courtesy of Kenzo

Shopping Kenzo streetwear NIGO
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery
