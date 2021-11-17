10 Korean celebrities who joined major brands as ambassadors in 2021

Whether it is the audiences’ love for K-drama films and shows or K-Pop music, South Korean artistes have captured the imagination of one and all.

Such is their ever-growing reach that the world’s biggest luxury brands have turned to collaborating with some of the most famous Korean celebrities.

Here are ten Korean celebrities who became the face of some major brands this year:

Hyun Bin

The Korean heartthrob who starred in the hit Netflix series Crash Landing on You (2019-2020) became the first Korean celebrity to endorse the Italian luxury brand Loro Piana in September 2021.

“His social engagement towards humanitarian and environmental issues underscores the common values shared between himself and Loro Piana, making the partnership a natural decision,” the brand said in a press release. The actor will sport the brand’s upcoming fall/winter 2021-2022 collection, which will also include ready-to-wear items and accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOM FORD BEAUTY (@tomfordbeauty)



However, Loro Piana isn’t the only brand Hyun Bin is endorsing. He was made the first Asia-Pacific brand ambassador of Tom Ford Beauty in July 2021, and was featured in the brand’s Soleil Neige campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAST엔터테인먼트 (@vast.ent)



In 2020, Hyun Bin became Swiss luxury watch brand Omega’s first Korean ambassador. He also featured on the January 2021 cover of Esquire Korea sporting an Omega watch.

Gong Yoo

The Train to Busan (2016) star, who also made a special appearance in Netflix’s most-watched series Squid Game (2021- ), was announced as Chanel Korea’s brand ambassador earlier in 2021. The actor will endorse the brand’s fine jewellery and watches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE KOREA 엘르 코리아 (@ellekorea)



In an exclusive photoshoot with Elle Korea, Gong Yoo made his first appearance flaunting Chanel’s J12 timepiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marie claire korea 마리끌레르 (@marieclairekorea)



Gong Yoo also did a shoot for Marie Claire Korea, where he was seen wearing the J12 watch.

Nam Joo-Hyuk

Popular Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk, who stared in the Netflix series Start-Up (2020), became the brand ambassador of Dior Beauty Korea earlier in 2021. However, this wasn’t his first stint with the Maison.

In 2019, he was made the first Korean ambassador of Dior Men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur)



He will be promoting various Dior products, from perfumes to skincare and makeup, in his latest partnership with the brand.

Lee Dong-Wook

His flawless skin makes him the perfect choice for beauty and skincare product endorsement. Chanel tapped on him to endorse its first makeup collection for men — Boy de Chanel — in 2019 as the brand’s global ambassador.

In July 2021, he was chosen as La Mer’s male brand ambassador. The Goblin (2016) star made a breathtaking appearance in Elle Korea’s July issue to announce his collaboration with La Mer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 라 메르 코리아 (@lamer.korea)



“Lee Dong-Wook’s luxurious image and irreplaceable atmosphere fit well with the brand, so we chose him as the model,” a brand representative shared with a South Korean media outlet, as per KDramaStars.

Kim Woo-Bin

The model-actor returned to spotlight this year after recovering from nasopharyngeal cancer.

He was spotted attending The Sound Maker exhibition in South Korea as the new brand ambassador of the Swiss luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaeger-LeCoultre (@jaegerlecoultre)



Speaking of the association, Woo-Bin said: “I’m very delighted to be a Friend of Jaeger-LeCoultre, with a long history of 188 years and great watchmaking expertise. I look forward to the new journey with Jaeger-LeCoultre.”

Kim Soo-Hyun

One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, Kim Soo-Hyun was made Tommy Hilfiger’s new brand ambassador.

“For days at home and working life leisure and work, Kim always looks to the future with a smile,” Tommy Hilfiger’s website reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216)



The actor was seen adorning the brand’s Autumn 2021 menswear collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216)



He was also chosen as Swiss watchmaker Mido’s Asia ambassador.

Lee Jung- J ae

While Lee Jung-Jae from the Squid Game fame preps for the upcoming season of the Netflix series, the Korean actor has caught the attention of one of the biggest fashion houses in the world. He was made the global brand ambassador of Gucci in November 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jung jae Lee (@from_jjlee)



A press release by Gucci said, “Lee Jung-Jae’s charismatic and iconic style and a strong self-identity is similar to Gucci’s philosophy that values acceptance of diversity and self-expression.”

Ho-Yeon Jung

Another Squid Game star who has gained massive popularity after the show’s release is Ho-Yeon Jung. The model-turned-actress is now one of Louis Vuitton global ambassadors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)



In an Instagram post on 6 October, 2021, the French luxury fashion house’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere wrote: “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.”

According to the post, she had earlier walked the ramp for the brand and had also featured in a ready-to-wear campaign in 2017.

Shin Min-A

The gorgeous model-actress who is known for her stunning looks and versatility, is one of the Korean celebrities to bag a brand deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)



She was last seen in Netflix’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and was made Gucci’s global ambassador in November 2021.

The fashion label took to Twitter to share pictures of the actress sporting its collection. The tweet said: “#MinaShin joins as new Gucci global brand ambassador. Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from #GucciAria, including a selection of #GucciJewelry. #AlessandroMichele.”

Song Hye-Kyo

The Descendants of the Sun (2016) actress was appointed Fendi’s first Korean global brand ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122)



Her strong and timeless appeal makes her the best choice to represent the luxury fashion house.

(Main and Featured image: Tommy Hilfiger)