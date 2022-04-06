Lifestyle Asia
Jeremy Scott brings nursery rhymes to life with Moschino's SS22 collection
06 Apr 2022 10:54 AM

Jeremy Scott brings nursery rhymes to life with Moschino's SS22 collection

Presented by MOSCHINO

Divya Arora
Jeremy Scott brings nursery rhymes to life with Moschino’s SS22 collection
Jeremy Scott brings nursery rhymes to life with Moschino’s SS22 collection

With a kaleidoscope of hues spanning across the colour palette, elements that recall happier childhood days, and a hint of subtly coquettish styling, Moschino’s SS22 collection is as reflective of summer as it can be.

Fashioned in Franco Moschino’s classic tailored silhouettes, creative director Jeremy Scott transported us back to an era that was defined by nursery rhymes with the ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ collection. Think adorable caricatured animals and tales like “Mary had a little lamb” brought to life.

The ‘nursery rhyme’ inspired ensembles and accessories made for a canvas that was laden with illustrated animal prints subtly blending into fauna details. Characters like bears flying kites, giraffes pulling trolleys of blossoms, poodles with floral crowns and happy seals balancing beach balls — amongst many others — marked the unforgettable collection.

With Gigi Hadid opening the runway in a light blue skirt and jacket set, the entire range saw kitschy — and surprisingly, extremely wearable — styles, such as babydoll coats, bustier bralettes, knitted dresses, and timeless separates.

The collection peaked at its concluding cynosure depicting an ‘embroidered menagerie’ with the finale outfits, most notably a dress with bunny ears modestly covering the bust, as well as another with three-dimensional quilted pony with a pink mane flowing from the shoulder. Besides, we love how this collection is a testament of the current trend of all-things-nostalgic (Y2K, anyone?), making it easy to nail the edgy looks you so love from cult series like Euphoria.

Below, we’ve broken down some of the best runway looks for you to make for easy shopping. You’re welcome.

Decoding the runway looks from Moschino’s SS22 ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Collection

Blue jacket and skirt co-ord set

Gigi Hadid in Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

Being a suit doesn’t mean you can’t have some (or lots of) fun. Make a statement in this light blue skirt and jacket set, paired with a matching top for ultimate boardroom pizazz. Whether you’re out at a formal event or attending an official luncheon, this skirt power suit is perfect for being in control. The co-ord set’s teal and yellow highlights, as well as animal illustrations, are bolstered by accessories such as pink duck earrings, a chain necklace with ‘Moschino’ spelled in block letters, and an equally kitsch handbag.

Calico Animals Piqué Jacket
Calico Animals Piqué Jacket
Calico Animals Printed Piqué Bra
Calico Animals Printed Piqué Bra
Calico Animals Piqué Mini Skirt
Calico Animals Piqué Mini Skirt
Printed Handbag
Printed Handbag
Printed Mary-Jane Pumps
Printed Mary-Jane Pumps
Scallop-edged pastel co-ord

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

Marked with baby pink scalloped highlights is this glam lilac set paired with a matching quilted bralette that you must have in your summer closet. Boasting of an adorable animal print all over, the ensemble is complemented with a similar bag and butterfly earrings. Be it for a brunch with your girlfriends or a casual day out, this set from Moschino SS22 collection will always be a saviour.

Printed Scalloped-Edged Jacket
Printed Scalloped-Edged Jacket
Printed Scalloped-Edged Skirt
Printed Scalloped-Edged Skirt
Mary-Jane Pumps with Heart Buckle
Mary-Jane Pumps with Heart Buckle
Quilted co-ord set

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

For brunch with the girls, work this quilted shorts and jacket set, paired with a beautiful satin baby blue bralette. The signature print for the season might be sprawled across this outfit, but it doesn’t take away from the baby pink bag and equally pastel accessories. With playful prints and summery hues, this set will have you serving some scene-stealing looks.

A retro dream

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

An outfit that would fit both your ‘boss lady’ and zesty ‘garden party’ looks, this outfit is a hearty ode to the colourful time that our childhood was, with style quotient on point, of course! From hues and toy buttons to the chain belt with cascading alphabets and similar accessories, this co-ord set has a lot of elements at play here in an impeccably retro way.

Toy Buttons Checked Cotton Jacket
Toy Buttons Checked Cotton Jacket
Mary-Jane Pumps
Mary-Jane Pumps
Graphic but chic

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

There’s a fine line between cute and over-the-top, and Moschino toes the line here ever so expertly with this top and skirt set, emblazoned with bold embellished animals and floral designs. The quirky-chic set is further paired with a purple marabou jacket and dainty heart earrings for a flattering look. Don’t forget to bring your loudest personality out with this one.

Heart-Shaped Bag
Heart-Shaped Bag
Shiny Hearts Earrings
Shiny Hearts Earrings
Glitter Heels with Elephant Buckle
Glitter Heels with Elephant Buckle
Houndstooth, but make it cute

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

If you ever thought houndstooth was boring, think again. Lined with contrasting pink details, this number features the classic print, this time rendered in a striking blue and purple colourway to make for a showstopping look. Accentuated with a chain belt and necklace — both adorned with oversized safety pin and key designs of course — this look from the Moschino SS22 collection literally defines quirk.

Houndstooth Cropped Jacket
Houndstooth Cropped Jacket
Cotton & Nylon Houndstooth Shorts
Cotton & Nylon Houndstooth Shorts
Cotton & Nylon Houndstooth Bralette
Cotton & Nylon Houndstooth Bralette
Striped Bag
Striped Bag
Keys Drop Earrings
Keys Drop Earrings
For the ultimate high tea party

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

Heading out for a high tea party and want to show up in just the right amount of class and cute? How about this baby pink crepe jacket and skirt, both lined with cartoon prints to match perfectly with the bralette within? The casual yet tailored look also works for the boardroom and first dates — just sayin’.

P.S. We love how the bag and blue bear earrings complete the look.

Calico Animals Details Crepe Jacket
Calico Animals Details Crepe Jacket
Calico Animals Details Crepe Skirt
Calico Animals Details Crepe Skirt
For that summer lawn party

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

What brings to mind summer more than a bright, bold yellow dress? Channel your inner Cassie from Euphoria (check out season 2, episode 7) with this bustier dress, which sees a pom pom-lined sweetheart neckline and a fun riot of colours and cute animal motifs. This vivacious and romantic number is perfect for brunch, and we recommend you pair this with the collection’s bracelets and matching earrings for full kitsch effect.

Printed Heart Bag
Printed Heart Bag
Duck Drop Earrings
Duck Drop Earrings
Mary-Jane Printed Pumps
Mary-Jane Printed Pumps
For an exquisite look

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

Who said coat dresses had to look boring? Accentuated with a huge bow and oversized heart-shaped buttons is this dusty blue look that’s equal parts classy and playful. Accessorised with a matching bag and adorable bear earrings in the same hue, this look is one of the best ways to nail a nail a monochrome ensemble.

Mary-Jane Pumps
Mary-Jane Pumps
Toys Embellished Sling Bag
Toys Embellished Sling Bag
For that casual soiree

Moschino SS22 Ladies Who Lunch
Image Credit: Moschino

For that afternoon tea or baby shower, this pastel pink dress, with its dainty florals and wild selection of cartooned creatures, promises to make a statement without any effort. Team the dress with its complementing heart-shaped bag, baby sheep earrings, and equally pink pumps, and you’re all set for a good time out.

Pastel Pink Printed Dress
Pastel Pink Printed Dress
Pastel Pink Pumps
Pastel Pink Pumps
Divya Arora
An old-school at heart with a taste for contemporary finery, Divya believes in making the best of both worlds. She's a happy-go-lucky person who spends her time reading, Zentangling, or binge-watching. Hogging food & dozing off often comes naturally to her. Also, chai!
Thank you for your subscription.