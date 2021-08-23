Lane Eight is finally launching its vegan sports shoes in Singapore

Lane Eight, the footwear brand loved by #fitness on Instagram, is finally available in Singapore.

Fans can shop the sportswear label’s signature Trainer AD 1 sneakers through its website, which now offers shipping to Singapore. They’ll be able to choose from styles for both men and women, as well as select from a wide range of colours — including limited-edition hues.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Hong Kong startup, Lane Eight has been something of a best-kept secret amongst the gym crowd. Founded by brothers James and Josh Shorrock in 2017, the brand has amassed a dedicated fanbase thanks to its stylish sports shoes. With their expertise in footwear — the Shorrocks previously worked for Adidas and Hypebeast — the brothers realised their idea of the perfect performance shoes in the Trainer AD 1.

The shoes are versatile, designed to suit just about any activity you can think of — yoga, weightlifting, running, HIIT workouts and more. But even more appealing are their sustainability credentials: every pair of Trainer AD 1 is made with 11 single-use plastic bottles’ worth of recycled plastic, as well as algae. Specifically, algae that has been harvested from toxic algae blooms, and then processed to create the foam cushioning found in the midsoles of Lane Eight’s shoes. Each pair is crafted with enough algae to capture 64 cubic metres of carbon dioxide.

Lane Eight’s bestselling trainers also dispel the common misconception that style and sustainability are mutually exclusive. Scroll through the #EverydayAthlete hashtag on Instagram and you’ll see plenty of examples of the shoes being worn both in and out of the gym.

Besides classic colours like black, white and grey, the Trainer AD 1 also comes in limited-edition hues like Marina Blue, Sunset Orange and Sunrise Yellow. Take your pick on Lane Eight’s website, which is currently offering free shipping to Singapore. You can also get 10 percent off your first purchase if you sign up for the brand’s newsletter. Check out the various styles available below.

Shop the Trainer AD 1 on www.laneeight.hk. Follow Lane Eight on Instagram for updates.