Watch: Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2022/2023 show live tonight

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/2023 show will livestream on 8 March 2022, 9pm SGT.

This collection, Virginie Viard takes inspiration from where Gabrielle Chanel first discovered tweed in the 1920s. Teasers of the show are photographs of the banks of Scotland’s River Tweed, shot by Inez & Vinoth. The landscape’s varying shades, moss and fern birthed a new array of colours for the house.

Watch how Viard translates this to the latest Chanel show via the livestream link below:

All images are courtesy of Chanel.

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore.