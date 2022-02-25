Watch: Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection live from Milan Fashion Week

If you enjoyed Onitsuka Tiger’s bold Spring/Summer 2022 collection as much as we did, you’ll want to tune in to the live stream of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection this evening.

Now helmed by Creative Director Andrea Pompilio, the brand will present its collection at Milan Fashion Week. Here, the Japanese label will once again explore the boundaries of fashion and sports, marrying both to create the contemporary streetwear that are innovative and effortlessly cool at once.

Catch the Onitsuka Tiger Fall/Winter 2022 collection livestream below tonight, 25 February, at 9pm SGT.