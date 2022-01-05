Loewe x Spirited Away is just what Studio Ghibli fans need in their closets

After releasing a collection inspired by My Neighbour Totoro, Loewe continues its delightful collaboration with Studio Ghibli in 2022 with another animated film: Spirited Away.

This time, characters like Chihiro, Haku, and the cult favourite “No-Face” Kaonashi, all dreamed up by Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, take centre stage in a range of casual ready-to-wear pieces and accessories for men and women. Beloved bags like the Puzzle and the Hammock also feature in the collection, which Loewe describes simply as “a wearable movie.”

The new capsule collection showcases Loewe’s mastery of craftsmanship, too: besides prints, the stars of Spirited Away are brought into the three-dimensional realm through textile techniques such as jacquard, appliquè, patchwork, leather marquetry, and embroidery. For the first time, the Spanish luxury brand has also tapped on the classic Japanese technique of “boro”, which involves mending and patchworking indigo-dyed fabric scraps.

In many ways, Loewe reflects Studio Ghibli’s own policy of sticking to traditional techniques and elevating creations made by hand.

When does Loewe x Spirited Away drop in Singapore?

Whether you’re fascinated by the craftsmanship, or you’re just a big Studio Ghibli fan, Loewe’s new capsule collection will definitely add a dose of joy to your wardrobe. And it’s yours to be had when the collection is released on Friday, 7 January. You can shop the limited-edition pieces at Casa Loewe in ION Orchard, or online at www.loewe.com.

You’ll get to choose from an array of tees, hoodies, sweaters, bags and much more. To make your shopping experience a lot more efficient (because trust us, the collection will be snapped up pretty quickly), we’ve rounded up all the must-have pieces to get this Friday.

10 Studio Ghibli-inspired pieces we love from Loewe x Spirited Away:

Kaonashi Anagram bucket hat (S$850)

To protect you from our sunny weather and from unwanted conversations, this patchwork bucket hat will go a long way.

Chihiro hoodie (S$2,350)

On cooler days, show off your favourite Studio Ghibli heroine with pride with this knitted hoodie.

Susuwatari Anagram T-shirt (S$790)

For something simple yet striking, try this everyday tee. Crafted from lightweight cotton, it features a new take on Loewe’s beautiful Anagram motif, this time peppered with pop-up Susuwatari (which also appeared in My Neighbour Totoro). Not a fan of cotton candy pink? Go for the equally vibrant mint green colourway instaed.

Kaonashi knit hoodie (S$2,150)

This soft, cosy hoodie will definitely be a conversation starter for fans of No-Face.

Chihiro embroidered sweater (S$9,500)

Like Chihiro, we could stare transfixed at this colourful piece for hours. And touch it too, what with its array of embroidered details and textile handiwork.

Amazona 19 Square Kaonashi bag (S$4,450)

Who knew that No-Face would become the face of Loewe’s ’70s It-bag? This leather Amazona handbag is both an elegant and eccentric piece to add to your collection.

Hammock Chihiro small bag (S$4,200)

The Loewe Hammock has been transformed, too, with this iconic film still of Chihiro. Peep the embroidered Anagram and blush details.

Puzzle Boro bag (S$4,950)

The Puzzle bag acts as canvas for the Japanese technique of boro, resulting in this beautiful collector’s piece that is topped with a braided leather handle.

Plain cardholder Kaonashi (S$490)

Networking will never be the same again if you bring your business card in this printed and embossed cardholder.

AirPod Pro case Susuwatari (S$790)

On the go? Take your wireless Apple headphones everywhere with this striking case, which can easily be attached to your bag thanks to its leather strap.

All photos courtesy of Loewe.