Virgil Abloh has designed a Louis Vuitton necklace just for Singapore — get it here

Among the many things that Virgil Abloh can be credited to, the return of the chain necklace is certainly one of them.

Borrowing from the world of hip-hop, the Louis Vuitton designer introduced a men’s jewellery line in 2019 that prominently featured Cuban necklaces. The LV Chain Links, as Abloh called them, were given a luxe touch by way of the Louis Vuitton monogram (which recently appeared on a bike), as well as precious materials like turquoise stones.

The LV Chain Link has since remained a staple in Abloh’s menswear collections for the French luxury brand, and the Fall/Winter 2021 season is no exception. This time, however, the accessory is also being offered in a very exclusive collector’s edition.

Abloh has designed twelve unique LV Chain Link necklaces for twelve cities around the world, including Paris, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo and Singapore. The Singapore-exclusive edition features pink, green and blue Swarovski crystals, on top of being adorned with the LV monogram.

The limited-edition LV Chain Link necklace also features a clasp engraved with the letters “SIN”, and will be packaged in pouches made from the recycled fabrics of Louis Vuitton S/S 2020 collection.

Only twelve pieces of the Singapore-exclusive LV Chain Link necklace will be offered. You can get them now at Louis Vuitton boutiques across the island, including the Island Maison flagship at Marina Bay Sands, and boutiques at ION Orchard and Takashimaya.

At the stores, you can also shop the rest of the F/W 2021 accessories designed by Abloh. That includes the new LV Chain Link necklace in gold and engraved metal, as well as XXL and XS versions. Check them out below.

Header photo credit: Louis Vuitton