Louis Vuitton Men Felt Line is eco-responsible in every way

Unveiled by Virgil Abloh during Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2021 showcase, the Felt Line is a true testament to the House’s dedication to sustainable development.

The line features one ready-to-wear long coat and three iconic leather goods: a Keepall, a Keepall XS and a Soft Trunk, all conceptualised by Abloh.

Taking inspiration from ‘moving blankets’, each piece is functional, protective, and designed for on-the-go. The commitment to sustainability creates an interesting challenge and the collection rises to it.

A combination of 43% certified organic cotton (the highest standard) and 20% recycled wool, the innovative textile used as the main material of the pieces lovingly lends an unpredictable edge to the light and practical leather goods.

Each product features a monogram pattern that seems to appear and disappear, the result of a lurex thread tufting. The lining is 100% recycled polyester, upcycled from the House’s existing stock to really maximise the use of already existing material and limit the need for excess production. The chains and corners are 70 percent recycled plastic, with a multicolour effect that reflects its jacquard chromatic aspect. The strap and handles are premium LWG-certified leather.

To add to the charm, a signature initially conceived by Abloh on a leather patch, also from the House’s existing stocks, is present on each piece.

Louis Vuitton’s sustainable development plan “Our Committed Journey” aims to have 100% of its products created through eco-conception by 2025.

This story first appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.