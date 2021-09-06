Home > Style > Fashion > Louis Vuitton just dropped a tie-dye face mask designed by Virgil Abloh
Louis Vuitton just dropped a tie-dye face mask designed by Virgil Abloh
06 Sep 2021 06:34 PM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
We pointed out how tie-dye face masks were becoming a serious fashion trend last year, and now Louis Vuitton has finally hopped on board.

The French luxury brand has released a menswear capsule collection by Virgil Abloh for Fall/Winter 2021. Among its many treasures (think 3D-printed leather jackets and fresh spins on the LV Trainers) is a tie-dye face mask, featuring the iconic LV monogram doused in a psychedelic print.

The Louis Vuitton “Tie & Dye” mask, made of cotton and silk, even comes with a matching pouch and a bandana — a fashion accessory that both Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have given their stamp of approval on. The whole set retails for S$705.

Despite its high price point, you can expect the set to sell out in a few days. After all, if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that luxury face masks, even those priced in the hundreds, are very much in demand — especially if they’re designed by Virgil Abloh.

Tie-dye is a major theme of Abloh’s latest menswear offerings for Louis Vuitton, seen in everything from the laces of the fashion brand’s signature sneakers to the line-up of travel bags in Monogram Sunset canvas. Iconic bags like the Keepall (which was recently remixed for the brand’s Fornasetti collaboration), the Soft Trunk and the Horizon suitcase have all gotten the vibrant treatment that makes them perfect for taking with you on your next staycation.

The mask set, then, is just the finishing touch to a look that says, “Don’t bother me, I’m on vacation.” If anything, its sunset-inspired print serves a reminder to be optimistic; travel is slowing opening up again, so you might soon be enjoying the golden hour at a beach in Bali or beyond. Until then, you can soak in its colours through Louis Vuitton’s new travel accessories.

Keepall Bandoulière 50 bag (S$4,050) (Photo credit: Louis Vuitton)
Horizon 55 carry-on bag (S$5,550) (Photo credit: Louis Vuitton)
Mini Soft Trunk (S$4,950) (Photo credit: Louis Vuitton)
Shop the Tie & Dye face mask on Louis Vuitton’s website. See the rest of the collection here.

Header photo credit: Louis Vuitton

Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
