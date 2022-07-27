Louis Vuitton’s new Vanity Mahjong set is the ultimate party flex

If you were looking to up your mahjong game – at least on the superficial front – French luxury label Louis Vuitton has released a new version of its Vanity Mahjong set, based off a design that was inspired by the first satin-lined Mahjong box that Louis Vuitton introduced in the 1950s.

More about Louis Vuitton’s new Vanity Mahjong set

What does the set contain?

The new set reflects the high standards and the rich history of Louis Vuitton’s trunk, with a box that’s made of high quality wood and corian.

The canvas bears Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram design. Trimmed in natural cowhide, the box has six pine green coloured compartments and two locks with buckles.

Including five extra tiles, there are 149 handcrafted tiles crafted out of walnut wood and stone, some engraved with Louis Vuitton’s monogram flowers. The set also contains four wooden rulers, four wooden dice, and one round cube and plate.

What is the price of Louis Vuitton’s vanity Mahjong set?

The 2022 Louis Vuitton Vanity Mahjong set is priced at an eye-watering S$89,500.

The official website of the luxury brand says that the Vanity Mahjong set will only be available in stores. However, the site reveals that Louis Vuitton stores at Changi Airport T3, Marina Bay Sands, Ion Orchard Turn and Takashimaya Shopping Centre Ngee Ann City in Singapore do not currently have the set.

Before the current version, Louis Vuitton released a Vanity Mahjong set with jade engravings in 2020. It was followed by an updated set in 2021.

What is Mahjong?

For the uninitiated, mahjong is one of the most popular family games in Southeast Asia and East Asia. Of Chinese origin, the tiles in the game bear Chinese characters and symbols. The winner of the game is the player who gets a complete hand, which means getting all 14 tiles in one’s hands neatly divided into four specific sets and a pair, or if the hand reveals a special combination.

The strategy game is also popular outside of Asia and has several variations in both gameplay and tile designs.

(Main and Featured image: courtesy Louis Vuitton)