Watch: Louis Vuitton takes over the Louvre at Paris Fashion Week
05 Oct 2021 05:30 PM

Watch: Louis Vuitton takes over the Louvre at Paris Fashion Week

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Watch: Louis Vuitton takes over the Louvre at Paris Fashion Week
Watch: Louis Vuitton takes over the Louvre at Paris Fashion Week

While Louis Vuitton typically closes Paris Fashion Week, this season the honour will go to a tribute fashion show for the late French designer, Alber Elbaz, featuring creations by Rei Kawakubo, Demna Gvasalia, and plenty more.

It will be hard for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show to top that, but that doesn’t mean the French luxury brand isn’t pulling out all the stops for its upcoming womenswear showcase. The collection, designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, will be unveiled at the historic Louvre Museum in Paris, likely accompanied by an orchestral performance if this teaser is anything to go by.

What can we expect? Probably the usual: Ghesquière’s blend of retro and futuristic styles, as well as a line-up of covetable bags. He is, after all, the designer who gave us the Toupie bag that later inspired those UFO Louis Vuitton headphones. On Instagram, Louis Vuitton has teased new takes on the Coussin and the Cannes bags, as well as an entirely new style inspired by the Petite Malle trunk.

We’re just as curious as you are. Luckily, you can catch the Louis Vuitton S/S 2022 fashion show, live from Paris Fashion Week, right here. Be sure to tune into the livestream below on 6 October, 1.00am (Singapore time) to get your first look at the collection.

Header photo credit: J Venerosy on Unsplash

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
