By now, you would have seen those Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speakers.

Lying somewhere between lifestyle gadget and art object, the French luxury brand’s new wireless speakers have taken over our feeds not just because of their price — do you have S$4,100 to spare? — but because of their unique look.

The luxury portable speakers have been compared to everything from UFOs to “an artefact of untold cosmic power from the next Marvel movie”, as described by The Verge. To that, we can credit the equally distinctive Louis Vuitton Toupie bag from which the Horizon speakers takes its design cues.

The Toupie bag was created by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and first introduced in the French fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, which had a strong Space Age influence. The accessory later reemerged in the brand’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection, which you might remember for its star-studded lookbook featuring by celebrities like Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner.

Ghesquière, a sci-fi buff who has woven references to Star Wars and Stranger Things into his designs, likely sought to add a dose of the extraterrestrial in his accessories with the unconventional Toupie handbag. Its name, however, suggests a more ordinary inspiration: “Toupie” translates to “spinning top” in French.

Hence the bag’s biconical body, complete with a pointed top and bottom. The luxury handbag was offered in various styles, with some crafted in Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram leather and others showing off a rustic floral print. It could be carried with a leather strap or a classy metal chain, both long enough to be worn on the shoulder. In terms of practicality, the bag is roomy enough to fit an iPhone, a wallet, and a couple of cosmetic essentials.

The Louis Vuitton Toupie bag would later be spotted on celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Nina Dobrev and Jaden Smith, although it never quite reached It-bag status. We’re betting that that’s about to change, though, especially with the spectacular sales that Louis Vuitton’s new speakers are seeing. Fashion fans with a love for lesser-known styles from past seasons will find it timely to dust off their Toupie handbag.

The futuristic bag also resonates with our current fascination with space. Jeff Bezos famously took off on a rocket a couple of weeks ago, while NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are now building a vehicle to land humans on the moon once again. It’s the stuff of Ghesquière’s cosmic fantasies. And if it’s yours too, the Louis Vuitton Toupie bag will make the perfect accessory right now.

Find out how to get your hands on it below.

Header photo credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images