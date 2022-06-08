The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh exhibition lands in Singapore

If you’ve been on a Hypebeast high since the announcement of these holy grail kicks, you’re not alone. Better yet, if you want to see them in person, you’re in serious luck — the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition is coming to Singapore.

Singapore will be the exhibition’s second stop after New York City, and our island will be the only country in Asia to house this experience.

What to expect at the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh: Exhibition

Here, you’ll get a chance to view the 47 sneakers that the late designer created throughout his prolific career, each of which are as revolutionary as the next. The space — clad in a vivid orange and adorned with Louis Vuitton and Nike’s logos — will be Instagram heaven for sneaker collectors, and will offer digital screens showcasing his creative process for each of the now-iconic kicks.

Virgil Abloh fans will also recognise the painted clouds that frame each sneaker, an imagery that often shows up in his show sets and campaigns.

Abloh was best known for his ability to marry streetwear with luxury, and this ingenuity is also showcased via a central digital showcase, which sees him navigating the Maison’s savoir-faire through his inimitable lens in the former’s Fiesso d’Artico workshop.

As a final tribute to the designer’s dedication to building bridges between countries and culture, the Louis Vuitton x Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition will house a graphic globe sculpture that represents all of the unifying motifs he had used during his time.

Shop the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers too

Nine editions of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be launched in Singapore via a digital activation in line with the exhibition.

These nine sneakers will include high tops that will retail at S$4,900, and low-tops for S$3,900, and will be available in Nike sized ranging from 3.5 to 18.

The launch will include the classic all-white sneaker that’s been embossed with the Louis Vuitton Monogram, as well as a black suede version of that.

Two-toned editions in white will come with either green, red, or blue detailing — a nod at Abloh’s iconic rainbow motif. Those eyeing the metallic gold version will be pleased to know that they’ll be available too, alongside the patchwork multi-coloured iteration and a graffitied Damier version.

Details of the exhibition:

Level 1 ION², ION Orchard

10 – 19 June 2022

1pm – 10pm, 10 June

10am – 9pm, Sunday to Thursday; 10am – 10pm, Friday and Saturday

Complimentary admission

(All images: Louis Vuitton)