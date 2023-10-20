All our favourite pieces from Lululemon’s Fall 2023 Casual collection

Unless you’ve been walking around gyms and yoga studios with your eyes closed, you’d have noticed that Lululemon has completely taken over the activewear scene.

Now, the Canada-based label wants to own your casual days out too with a collection that marries its signature innovations and fabrics with chic tailoring cues.

Aptly named the Fall 2023 Casual Collection, the unique series promises the perfect wardrobe for the modern men and women who are constantly on the go, but want to be comfortable, stylish, and know that their ‘fit will take them through all elements of the day. The A-Line High-Rise Wrap Skirt, for example nails this brief. Besides being designed with structured twill that keeps you looking sharp from day to night, the skirt is also water-resistant – the perfect solution for Singapore’s painfully unpredictable weather.

To nail the “quiet luxury” look, pair the skirt with the Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck, which not only feels luxuriously soft, but also looks extremely flattering with its snug, second-skin fit. You’ll get plenty of mileage with this one, whether you’re an avid winter traveller, or simply work in a freezer of an office.

Other Lululemon pieces worth a spot in your casual wear ensemble this season include the Lightweight Cinch-waist Jacket. The upgrade on the usual rain jacket/windbreaker sees clever details – like an adjustable – that make being caught in a sudden downpour stylish again.

For the modern man, Lululemon has structured, tailored pieces that’ll transcend seasons and trends. The Twill Blazer is a godsend for those who want to layer in Singapore without melting in the perpetual heat. The outerwear is structured enough for work lunches and weekend dinners, and is great for all-day wear, thanks to an innovative fabric that helps wick away moisture. Pair with the collection’s blended cotton fleece Slim-Tapered Trouser and Steady State Half Zip, both of which are not only buttery soft, but also highly breathable so you won’t break a sweat.

Lululemon’s Fall 2023 Casual collection is now available online and in stores.