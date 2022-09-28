How to shop Manolo Blahnik’s Autumn 2022 collection, according to your personality

If you haven’t gotten into the party mood yet, you’ll want to kick yourself into high gear because it’s that time of the year when you want to see and be seen.
With Formula 1 parties that’ll last well into the night and year-end festivities creeping in, a new pair of shoes (or two) will serve you well at all these extravagant soirees — or even just a simple fun night out with friends. What you’ll want then, are quality shoes that score high on form and function, which is precisely what Manolo Blahnik has achieved for the Autumn 2022 women’s collection.
Inspired by architecture, artistic movements, and the styles that influenced his formative years, the master shoe designer has opted to go bold this season, which means that you can expect a collection rife with luxurious embellishments, distinctive silhouettes and a colour palette that’ll make heads turn for all the right reasons.
And if you couldn’t decide on which to get – we don’t blame you – we’ve paired up some of the season’s best Manolos with different personalities, so you know when and how to wear them best.
Now let the parties begin!
Shop Manolo Blahnik’s Autumn 2022 collection based on your personality
Classic pumps are aplenty out there, but few have as much attitude as the SINBELAHI, which sees a unique scalloped, sweetheart vamp that’ll give you the illusion of longer legs. Now available in a dreamy red velvet with contrasting grosgrain piping, the stiletto is a dream for everything from silk slip dresses to jeans. Or pop them on before a board meeting to show that you mean business without sacrificing on style.
With its red polka-dotted pony hair upper, the CREOSLI is clearly for stylish ladies who aren’t afraid of wearing their equally bold personalities on their sleeves (or feet, for this matter). The pointed toe pumps take inspiration from renowned photographer Cecil Beaton’s drawings of the society scene, particularly one of a polka dot dress. The devil’s clearly in the details here, as seen with the mid block heel and a decorative front strap that adds a bit of edge to this very artistic pair. An elasticated slingback strap make these heels an easy one to wear everyday.
Zaha Hadid was a big influence on Blahnik this season, and it’s easy to see why; the late prolific architect single-handedly changed architecture with futuristic curves, sharp angles, and her innovative use of concrete and steel. This season, her abstract artistic studies and expressive forms are skilfully interpreted via colour blocking on the Marule pump, a Mary Jane style that’s met by pink, navy, and black straps – perfect for fun nights out with the girlfriends.
If your favourite after-dark activity is to dance the night away, the CRINASTRA is the perfect pair for you. Armed with a killer stiletto heel, and delicate baguette crystal embellished straps and slingback rear, these shoes are elegant and sexy without trying too hard. Besides, we couldn’t think of a better way to show off that fresh pedicure. Pair with your favourite LBD for a head-turning ensemble all night.
Who said pumps had to be boring? To transform the classic silhouette, Manolo Blahnik also took inspiration from Pierrot – a renowned stock character in Italian 17th century Commedia Dell’arte – to create the PIERA. Here, his iconic smocked costume was referenced, most notably the exaggerated pom poms that made his look recognisable over the centuries. You’ll find the same contrasting black pom pom details on its svelte green velvet body, perfect for those who refuse to settle for anything less than unique and extraordinary.
The Autumn 2022 collection is available at Manolo Blahnik boutiques at L2 Takashimaya Department Store, and B1-80A, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.