How to shop Manolo Blahnik’s Autumn 2022 collection, according to your personality

If you haven’t gotten into the party mood yet, you’ll want to kick yourself into high gear because it’s that time of the year when you want to see and be seen.

With Formula 1 parties that’ll last well into the night and year-end festivities creeping in, a new pair of shoes (or two) will serve you well at all these extravagant soirees — or even just a simple fun night out with friends. What you’ll want then, are quality shoes that score high on form and function, which is precisely what Manolo Blahnik has achieved for the Autumn 2022 women’s collection.

Inspired by architecture, artistic movements, and the styles that influenced his formative years, the master shoe designer has opted to go bold this season, which means that you can expect a collection rife with luxurious embellishments, distinctive silhouettes and a colour palette that’ll make heads turn for all the right reasons.

And if you couldn’t decide on which to get – we don’t blame you – we’ve paired up some of the season’s best Manolos with different personalities, so you know when and how to wear them best.

Now let the parties begin!

Shop Manolo Blahnik’s Autumn 2022 collection based on your personality