Manolo Blahnik unveils the perfect party shoes for the holiday season 

What better way to kick off party season than with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes?

For five decades now, the Spanish designer has been the answer for women looking for footwear that inspire and impress. With their dramatic details, burst of colour and sometimes even a sparkle, Manolo Blahnik shoes often look and feel like a celebration all on their own.

That rings true even for the luxury brand’s Winter 2021 collection, for which Blahnik mined the rich history and culture of Italy. The country holds a special sentiment for the designer: besides the many inspirations it offers, Italy is also home to the renowned shoe factory where Blahnik’s dreams are realised. There, he leads a team of highly-skilled craftsmen and artisans in bringing his unique creations to life.

This season, those creations range from striking boots that resemble crowns to embroidered and ruffled heels that would have tickled Marie Antoinette’s fancy. Going beyond the iconic Hangisi shoes that Blahnik is famous for, the designer presents a diverse line-up of new footwear styles that reflect his encyclopaedic knowledge of art, history and culture, as well as his unwavering devotion to beauty. It’s no wonder that every pair looks like a work of art — one that you can wear.

And there plenty of opportunities to wear those shoes out this holiday, be it at your Christmas family gathering or a fancy date on New Year’s Eve. If you’re bored with the sparkly heels that you throw on every festive season, you’ll find that Manolo Blahnik’s imaginative creations make a bold style statement without being predictable.

The best part? The shoes are immensely comfortable, which means no blisters or pinched toes for you — even if you spend the whole night out.

As subscribers of the belief that good shoes take you to good places, we spotlight some dazzling designs from the Winter 2021 collection that might lead you to an unforgettable experience this December. Speaking of unforgettable, if you’re looking for Christmas gift ideas, consider the fashion brand’s Gold Capsule collection instead. Shop them all at the shoe lover’s paradise that is the Manolo Blahnik Marina Bay Sands boutique in Singapore.

8 best Manolo Blahnik shoes to wear this party season