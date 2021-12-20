Manolo Blahnik unveils the perfect party shoes for the holiday season 

What better way to kick off party season than with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes?
For five decades now, the Spanish designer has been the answer for women looking for footwear that inspire and impress. With their dramatic details, burst of colour and sometimes even a sparkle, Manolo Blahnik shoes often look and feel like a celebration all on their own.
That rings true even for the luxury brand’s Winter 2021 collection, for which Blahnik mined the rich history and culture of Italy. The country holds a special sentiment for the designer: besides the many inspirations it offers, Italy is also home to the renowned shoe factory where Blahnik’s dreams are realised. There, he leads a team of highly-skilled craftsmen and artisans in bringing his unique creations to life.
This season, those creations range from striking boots that resemble crowns to embroidered and ruffled heels that would have tickled Marie Antoinette’s fancy. Going beyond the iconic Hangisi shoes that Blahnik is famous for, the designer presents a diverse line-up of new footwear styles that reflect his encyclopaedic knowledge of art, history and culture, as well as his unwavering devotion to beauty. It’s no wonder that every pair looks like a work of art — one that you can wear.
And there plenty of opportunities to wear those shoes out this holiday, be it at your Christmas family gathering or a fancy date on New Year’s Eve. If you’re bored with the sparkly heels that you throw on every festive season, you’ll find that Manolo Blahnik’s imaginative creations make a bold style statement without being predictable.
The best part? The shoes are immensely comfortable, which means no blisters or pinched toes for you — even if you spend the whole night out.
As subscribers of the belief that good shoes take you to good places, we spotlight some dazzling designs from the Winter 2021 collection that might lead you to an unforgettable experience this December. Speaking of unforgettable, if you’re looking for Christmas gift ideas, consider the fashion brand’s Gold Capsule collection instead. Shop them all at the shoe lover’s paradise that is the Manolo Blahnik Marina Bay Sands boutique in Singapore.
8 best Manolo Blahnik shoes to wear this party season
1 /8
Manolo Blahnik’s level of craftsmanship is in full bloom in the Sohemias pumps. The 1948 Italian novel, Il Garofano Rosso (which translates to “The Red Carnation”), planted the seeds of inspiration. Here, the titular flower, which is a symbol of love, desire and devotion, is faithfully recreated in leather and set upon an elegant mesh upper. Wear the shoes with your favourite LBD.
2 /8
Want to add some sparkle to your ensemble? Try the Lutara shoes. This season, Manolo Blahnik’s signature mules are crafted in shimmering satin in the delicate hue of pink. The front strap, as usual, is heavily embellished, borrowing from the charm of the baguette crystal that ruled 20th century. Get a pair of earrings to match the shoes if you truly want to dazzle this December.
3 /8
You may already have plenty of strappy shoes in your closet, but none like these. The Licenzata heels echo the works of American abstract impressionist painter, Jackson Pollock. While the artist experimented with bold colours and energetic lines on canvas, Manolo did so through the distinctive straps on the front of the shoes, creating a work of art of his own.
4 /8
Seeking beauty in the mundane, Blahnik also offers a pair of flats that can pass for fancy. The shoes were made with the lines and colours of the Milanese streetscapes in mind. Crafted from shimmering sky blue satin, the flats feature crystal embellishments that mirror the manhole covers that line the Italian city.
5 /8
The extravagance of the Rococo era is a constant source of inspiration for Manolo Blahnik. (He notably designed the delightful pastel pumps worn in Sofia Coppola’s film, Marie Antoinette.) Now, the 18th-century aesthetic movement has given rise to this pair of slingback pumps. As if the gold heels and the ruffles weren’t fanciful enough, the front of the shoes also show off a detailed beadwork embroidery straight from a historical design. The ribbon tie offers a feminine, finishing touch.
6 /8
The Baroque period, which has its roots in 17th-century Italy, is another point in history that has inspired Blahnik. The dramatic swirls and the ornate gold accents of the stylistic movement are captured in these elegant embroidered slingback heels, which are named after the inventive French poet and artist Jean Cocteau. Wear them out to an intimate dinner date.
7 /8
Corsican jeweller Lina Baretti was celebrated for her use of velvet, tassels and delicate beadwork — elements that Manolo Blahnik brings together in these strappy sandals. The Tensa comes in midnight suede and is fastened with ties that end in intricately beaded golden tassels that you’ll want to show off.
8 /8
Designed with the absurdist spirit of Italian dramatist Luigi Pirandello, the Nooramu heels feature trendy cut-outs all along its front. Inside, the striking white shoes are lined with forest green leather. Match them with your favourite cut-out dress.