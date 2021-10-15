5 style trends that Megan Fox nails every time

Megan Fox may have made some questionable choices — dating Machine Gun Kelly, for one, or collaborating with fast fashion behemoth Boohoo — but none of that takes away from the fact that she always looks good doing so.

Over the past year, the Jennifer’s Body actress has been stealing the spotlight with her risqué red carpet appearances (see: the MTV VMAs) and street style outfits, which she describes as “bold, sexy, effortless.” Fox’s daring sense of dressing can be credited to her rapper-slash-rockstar boyfriend, who inspired her to embrace flamboyance as he does.

While that translates into sequins and hot pink suits for MGK, for Fox, it means venturing beyond “the sweatpants and the yoga gear” and into 2021’s biggest fashion trends. Below, we take a look at some of them.

Cut-out clothes

Fuelled by brands like Nensi Dojaka and Mugler, and It-girls like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, the cut-out trend has found its way to Megan Fox’s closet countless of times. The most notable mention is the black Mugler dress she wore to the 2021 Billboard Awards, but what’s more interesting is how she incorporates peekaboo-style pieces into her everyday ensembles (see: the neon green bodysuit she wore to go grocery shopping). It’s as simple as throwing on a pair of jeans, which you can do with the cut-out top below. Alternatively, try out the trend with Dion Lee’s new jersey knit bodycon dress.

Dion Lee cut-out dress (S$1,165) Shop here

Hyein Seo single-sleeve T-shirt (S$250) Shop here

Leather pants

Leather pants, popularised by biker gangs and rockstars, inevitably lend a rebellious touch to any outfit. It’s no wonder they’re a staple piece for Megan Fox, who is known for speaking her mind and calling out misogyny in Hollywood. Plus, they add to that grungy look that both her and her beau have going on. In Fox’s case, leather pants are often worn out on date nights, but she has also shown us how to use them to put a spin on power dressing.

Nanushka ‘Vinni’ cropped vegan leather pants (S$618) Shop here

Animal print

For better or worse, fashion is embracing animal prints once again. We saw them everywhere on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, ranging from leopard spots to tiger stripes. Megan Fox has figured out that they add a punch to any ensemble, especially when worn head-to-toe. The key is to layering your striking animal prints with neutral basics, which you can easily do with Ganni’s lightweight, cotton-linen jacket. If that’s too adventurous for you, you can simply accessorise with Fox’s favourite Bottega Veneta bag.

Ganni leopard-print jacket (S$654) Shop here

Bottega Veneta ‘Pouch’ leather clutch in zebra print (S$4,210) Shop here

Blazers and bras

Joining the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes, Fox has made the case for this lingerie-inspired trend by pairing her blazers with bustiers, bras and crop tops. For a business meeting, she even went as far as adding lace stockings to her look, which she cheekily described as “subtle and professional”. It’s certainly one way to make suits sexy.

Pinko tailored blazer (S$550) Shop here

Versace ‘Greca’ bralette (S$180) Shop here

Monochrome sets

By now you would have noticed that Fox does inject colour into her wardrobe — often through matching, monochrome ensembles. She also commits to the hue right down to her accessories, like in her all-red, all-Jacquemus look above. In fact, the French fashion brand has everything you need to create an ensemble in fashion’s favourite hue right now: Barbie pink, which Fox famously wore to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jacquemus ‘Cerro’ cut-out dress (S$1,467) Shop here

Jacquemus mini ‘Le Chiquito’ bag (S$749) Shop here

Jacquemus asymmetric mules (S$820) Shop here

Header photo credit: Getty Images