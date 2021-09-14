Home > Style > Fashion > Thanks to Kendall Jenner, the naked dress trend lives on at the 2021 Met Gala
Thanks to Kendall Jenner, the naked dress trend lives on at the 2021 Met Gala
14 Sep 2021

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
It has barely been a day since Megan Fox broke the Internet with her naked dress, and already celebrities have tried to upstage her with their own underdressed looks at the 2021 Met Gala.

The most notable example is Kendall Jenner, who arrived to the event meant to celebrate American fashion dressed, instead, in celebration of her body.

Jenner wore a sheer Givenchy gown, embellished with rhinestones and crystal fringes, under which peeked out her nude, corseted bodysuit. As if all that sparkling wasn’t enough, the model also adorned her neck with wide, diamond choker.

Crystals — and a lot of skin —were in fact everywhere on the red carpet. Another noteworthy naked dress was seen on Zoë Kravitz, fresh from her divorce and showing off her revenge body with a Saint Laurent chainmail dress made entirely out of rhinestones. Mirroring Megan Fox’s barely-there Mugler ensemble at the MTV VMAs yesterday, Kravitz finished her look off with a matching rhinestone thong.

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have all flaunted the naked dress on the red carpet in the past decade. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Baring it all is nothing new. Back in 1993, supermodel Kate Moss introduced the concept by attending a party in a very, very sheer slip dress. Since then, the naked dress has manifested in all forms on the red carpet, especially at the Met Gala. In 2015, Beyoncé outshined everyone in a Swarovski-embellished Givenchy gown that echoed the one Rihanna wore to the CFDA Awards the year before. In 2019, Kim Kardashian interpreted the gala’s “Camp” theme with a custom Mugler look that made her appear to be dripping wet with crystals.

It’s crystal clear that the tradition of leaving little to the imagination has lived on. Below, we spotlight all the other naked dresses we saw on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy (Photo credit: John Shearer / WireImage)
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent (Photo credit: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)
Zoey Deutch in Versace (Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)
Emily Blunt in Miu Miu (Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock)
Irina Shayk in Moschino (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Iman Hammam in Versace (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Hailee Steinfeld in Iris van Herpen (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Julia Garner in Stella McCartney (Photo credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

 

Header photo credit: Getty Images

