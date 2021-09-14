Thanks to Kendall Jenner, the naked dress trend lives on at the 2021 Met Gala

It has barely been a day since Megan Fox broke the Internet with her naked dress, and already celebrities have tried to upstage her with their own underdressed looks at the 2021 Met Gala.

The most notable example is Kendall Jenner, who arrived to the event meant to celebrate American fashion dressed, instead, in celebration of her body.

Jenner wore a sheer Givenchy gown, embellished with rhinestones and crystal fringes, under which peeked out her nude, corseted bodysuit. As if all that sparkling wasn’t enough, the model also adorned her neck with wide, diamond choker.

Crystals — and a lot of skin —were in fact everywhere on the red carpet. Another noteworthy naked dress was seen on Zoë Kravitz, fresh from her divorce and showing off her revenge body with a Saint Laurent chainmail dress made entirely out of rhinestones. Mirroring Megan Fox’s barely-there Mugler ensemble at the MTV VMAs yesterday, Kravitz finished her look off with a matching rhinestone thong.

Baring it all is nothing new. Back in 1993, supermodel Kate Moss introduced the concept by attending a party in a very, very sheer slip dress. Since then, the naked dress has manifested in all forms on the red carpet, especially at the Met Gala. In 2015, Beyoncé outshined everyone in a Swarovski-embellished Givenchy gown that echoed the one Rihanna wore to the CFDA Awards the year before. In 2019, Kim Kardashian interpreted the gala’s “Camp” theme with a custom Mugler look that made her appear to be dripping wet with crystals.

It’s crystal clear that the tradition of leaving little to the imagination has lived on. Below, we spotlight all the other naked dresses we saw on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Header photo credit: Getty Images