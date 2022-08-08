Lifestyle Asia
Metallica and ‘Stranger Things’ team up for Hellfire Club merch
08 Aug 2022

Here’s a collaboration Eddie Munson, Metallica, and Stranger Things fans will surely want to get their hands on.

The legendary metal band has teamed up with the Netflix hit series on an official collection of Hellfire Club merchandise. The line comprises a raglan shirt, black T-shirt, and hoodie, all of which are emblazoned with Metallica’s distinctive logo and feature the Hellfire Club emblem flanked by blazing guitars.

stranger things metallica
(Image credit: Netflix)

For the uninitiated, Metallica recently saw a resurgence of mainstream interest after the release of Stranger Things season 4, where an episode saw the popular character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) effortlessly shredding ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Upside Down. That scene was so memorable it got people listening to the 1986 tune again, and even propelled it into the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time. Click here for a refresher.

As Eddie Munson is the leader of The Hellfire Club — a Dungeons & Dragons interest group — in the show, the new Metallica x Stranger Things collection is only apt.

Where to shop the Metallica x Stranger Things Hellfire Club collection

The Metallica x Stranger Things collection is now available at Metallica’s official site, its merchandise store, and the Netflix e-shop. Click through the images below for a closer look.

Stranger Things meets Metallica at Lollapalooza

In other related news, Joseph Quinn recently met Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago last month, where he chatted with them about Stranger Things and even had an impromptu jamming session together. The band also presented him with a signed a custom B.C. Rich guitar similar to the one he played in his iconic scene.

metallica x stranger things collaboration
Metallica and Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’. (Image: Netflix)

“Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” said Quinn, to which Metallica’s lead singer James Hetfield replied, “Thanks for doing it justice, by the way.”


Metallica also paid tribute to Stranger Things during its Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master Of Puppets’, where the TV show’s climactic scene played in the background.

(Main image: Metallica; Featured image: Netflix)

This article first appeared on Augustman Singapore.

