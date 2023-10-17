The Moncler x adidas Originals collab brings mountain and city adventures to explorers

Moncler x adidas Originals has teamed up for a brand new collection that finds inspiration in the journey from mountainous peaks to city life via ‘The Art of Explorers’.

Adidas is no stranger to high-profile collaborations with luxury fashion labels. From Craig Green and Prada to WALES BONNER, the lifestyle sportswear juggernaut knows how to balance innovation, functionality, and the unique design aesthetics of their collaborators.

Adding to this extensive list is extreme weather outerwear specialist Moncler, which has with the lifestyle-focused adidas Originals to create an outdoorsy collection aptly themed ‘The Art of Explorers’.

Notably, the collab was built upon their ‘The Art of Genius’ show that was first unveiled at London Fashion Week in February 2023. Artists from diverse fields – from sculpture to costume, and set design to make-up – created human-esque explorers inspired by looks from the collection.

What to know about Moncler x adidas Originals debut collaboration collection

Under the theme ‘The Art of Explorers’, this capsule collection is true to the visions of Moncler and adidas Originals. The campaign tagline, “Where Originality Meets Extraordinary”, speaks to Moncler’s positioning as a longstanding performance and utility innovator, as well as adidas Originals’ enduring legacy as a champion of culture and creativity.

The boundary-pushing Moncler x adidas Originals collection is inspired by an explorative journey from the summit to the city. Anchoring the collection are puffers in varying lengths, as well as track jackets and vests that epitomise the intersection of both brand identities.

One can immediately recognise Moncler’s signature shapes in iconic lacquered nylon, reimagined through adidas Originals details, including adi-break paneling.

For the collection’s colour palette, a clash of luminous primary hues of greens, oranges, and reds bring to mind the traffic light. The vibrant shades contrast with a combination of concrete grey and sky blue in sinuous quilting, jacquards and prints that took inspiration from patterns created by skiers on snow-covered slopes.

Footwear-wise, Adidas’ iconic NMD was given a Moncler makeover with a winter-ready silhouette in GORE-TEX, this time, puffed up by bubble padding. The popular Campus design also received the Moncler treatment, adopting a cocoon shape in bubble padding. This form-meets-function style reflects outdoor mountain life and city streets – a new meeting of worlds made for exploring.

Accessing the Moncler x adidas Originals Digital Experience

This collection extends beyond a physical experience to digital via Moncler’s online platform. Also drawing inspiration from the collection’s summit-to-city design themes, this website offers exclusive products and presents collection details through a digital gallery recalling the vibrant metropolitan streetscape that played host to The Art of Genius show earlier this year.

This digital experience combines sound, video and 3D animation, immersing visitors in a city street where exclusive products and 3D artworks are gradually revealed, while allowing users to purchase the collection via digital billboards.

For instance, a limited-edition artistic exploration of the Moncler x adidas Originals NMD boot that evolves the silhouette for the digital context has been brought to life as an NFT. This exclusive drop can be accessed through the platform and the adidas Confirmed app.

(All images credit: Adidas)

The Moncler x adidas Originals collaboration collection starts from SGD$130 and is now available on Moncler’s website and via the adidas CONFIRMED app.