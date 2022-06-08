Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series is made for the discerning

Inspired by the writing culture, Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series by the newly appointed Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta sees an evolution of sorts.

The stunning and stylish collection is manifested in a new deep shine black calfskin leather and adorned with contemporary design elements. Combined the refined collection melds functionality and mastery with fashion. In essence, a perfect series of bags that only the discerning will truly appreciate.

Plus, with Father’s Day upon us, you may just want to consider one of these stylish bags for the old man.

Here’s a choice selection of the latest Meisterstück collection from Montblanc:

Photos: Darren Gabriel Leow; Styling: Daryll Alexius Yeo; Photography Assistance: Darrell Neo; Fashion Assistance: Crystal Lim