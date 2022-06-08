Lifestyle Asia
Home > Style > Fashion > Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series is made for the discerning
Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series is made for the discerning
Style
08 Jun 2022 09:00 AM

Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series is made for the discerning

Amos Chin
Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series is made for the discerning
Style
Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series is made for the discerning

Inspired by the writing culture, Montblanc’s latest Meisterstück series by the newly appointed Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta sees an evolution of sorts.

The stunning and stylish collection is manifested in a new deep shine black calfskin leather and adorned with contemporary design elements. Combined the refined collection melds functionality and mastery with fashion. In essence, a perfect series of bags that only the discerning will truly appreciate.

Plus, with Father’s Day upon us, you may just want to consider one of these stylish bags for the old man.

Here’s a choice selection of the latest Meisterstück collection from Montblanc:

Photos: Darren Gabriel Leow; Styling: Daryll Alexius Yeo; Photography Assistance: Darrell Neo; Fashion Assistance: Crystal Lim

Meisterstuck Montblanc Bags Leather Goods Men's Bags
Amos Chin
Style
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.