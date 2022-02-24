Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Moschino take Milan Fashion Week into space for FW22
Watch Moschino take Milan Fashion Week into space for FW22
Style
24 Feb 2022 05:46 PM

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
You can always count on Moschino to inject some fun into Milan Fashion Week.

After transporting us to an old-school couture salon show and a film noir set straight out of Old Hollywood, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is now looking to the future for the Fall/Winter 2022 season.

The clues are in Moschino’s latest menswear collection, which was unveiled last November. Models were dressed as what Scott called “space cowboys”, their clothes as vibrant and mystifying as their galactic backdrops.

For tonight’s F/W 2022 runway show, then, expect a slew of space cowgirls. A teaser video for the upcoming collection features the iconic score from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, while showcasing a golden skeleton key floating in space. A key motif of the collection, perhaps?

Tune in to find out for yourselves tonight, 25 February at 2.00am (Singapore time), when the Moschino F/W22 fashion show goes live through the stream below.

Header photo credit: Moschino

Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
