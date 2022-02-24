Watch Moschino take Milan Fashion Week into space for FW22

You can always count on Moschino to inject some fun into Milan Fashion Week.

After transporting us to an old-school couture salon show and a film noir set straight out of Old Hollywood, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is now looking to the future for the Fall/Winter 2022 season.

The clues are in Moschino’s latest menswear collection, which was unveiled last November. Models were dressed as what Scott called “space cowboys”, their clothes as vibrant and mystifying as their galactic backdrops.

For tonight’s F/W 2022 runway show, then, expect a slew of space cowgirls. A teaser video for the upcoming collection features the iconic score from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, while showcasing a golden skeleton key floating in space. A key motif of the collection, perhaps?

Tune in to find out for yourselves tonight, 25 February at 2.00am (Singapore time), when the Moschino F/W22 fashion show goes live through the stream below.

Header photo credit: Moschino