15 most iconic Alexander McQueen looks by Sarah Burton

Fashion designer Sarah Burton has officially announced her departure from Alexander McQueen after serving as the Creative Director of the storied British label for a whopping 26 years.

The Cheshire native first began her career at Alexander McQueen after being poached from the hallowed grounds of the revered Central Saint Martins art school during her third year of studying print fashion. At the time, Burton joined the company as an intern, operating out of their studio in Hoxton Square.

In 1997, she graduated from her course and took up a permanent role with the label, swiftly being appointed the Head of Womenswear three years later, where she worked in tandem alongside Lee himself until his passing in 2010. Burton was subsequently tapped to replace him as Creative Director and has been leading the label ever since.

Across the span of her tenure, she went on to set the tone for what McQueen represented as a label, deftly striking a balance between maintaining the core house codes that the late designer himself had established through his impeccable approach to avant grade suiting and tailoring, and contemporary sensibilities.

This resulted in an aesthetic that many have described evoked a deep sense of dramatic melancholy, interspersed with imaginative use of floral motifs as well as embroidery work which have since come to define Burton’s career at Alexander McQueen. Her reputation as one of Britain’s most influential fashion doyens was further cemented when she designed the wedding gown worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales during her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

On the occasion of her departure, we take a look back at some of the most iconic Alexander McQueen looks by Sarah Burton.

Feature and hero image credits: Alexander McQueen/Instagram, Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at the West Door of Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain’s Prince William, on April 29, 2011. (Image credit: Odd Andersen/AFP)