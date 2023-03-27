Nike is undoubtedly the biggest name in the sneaker industry. The Swoosh leads the way when it comes to high-wattage collaborations. The sneaker giant’s collaborations with a multitude of designers, musicians and athletes are proof of its street crew, and its high-profile partnerships have given us some of the best footwear in recent times. The ongoing Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration, however, has given us some of the hottest and most in-demand sneakers ever created, each as valuable as the last. And we’re not just talking about one pair, but a whole range of drops. They are holy grails in their own right.
The Houston-born artist and rapper garnered exponential fame in recent years, dominating the fashion world with his unique take on one of the world’s most coveted sneaker brands, the Air Jordan. Scott’s creations have been impeccable, from the Air Jordan 4 ‘Cactus Jack’ and Air Jordan 1 High to Air Jordan 6, each with immaculate detailing, stunning hues and Travis’ signature branding.
As most collectors would know, all his drops with Nike sell out in no time and make it to multiple yearly best lists. Also, you can’t imagine the extent of rush that ensues at the time of each release.
For all sneaker junkies looking to expand their collection, we’ve curated a list of the most valuable Travis Scott x Air Jordan you’ll want on your shelves (or feet, if you can bear to wear them). Besides, they make for a great investment.
8 most valuable Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers you’ll want in your collection:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Jordan x Travis Scott Air Jordan 4 Retro "Cactus Jack" sneakers
- Jordan x Travis Scott Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP
- Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott
- Jordan 6 Retro Travis Scott
- Jordan 6 Retro Travis Scott British Khaki
- Jordan x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha" sneakers
- Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP Fragment x Travis Scott
- Jordan 1 Low 'Fragment'
Travis Scott dropped this Air Jordan collaboration in 2018. Similar to the infamous Eminem pair, these feature a stunning bright blue suede on the upper, with black accents, a red liner, paint splatter detailing, and “Cactus Jack” branding on the back heel tab. These AJ 4s pay homage to his hometown team, the now-defunct NFL Houston Oilers football squad.
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High was inarguably one of the best-selling sneakers in 2019. This special edition of the Air Jordan 1 features unique details like a reversed Swoosh on the lateral panel, double construction on the collar as well as a debossed Cactus Jack logo on the heel. A white leather upper was paired with Mocha suede overlays and black leather, which paired perfectly with the hits of red on the tongue to contrast the design’s earthy tones. These sneakers garnered massive popularity as Scott flaunted them at various concerts on his ‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ tour, which kicked off in late 2018.
The rapper got everyone attention after by teasing these sneakers during the 2019 Grammys performance, which comes as no surprise then that they sold out immediately upon launch on the Friday night of 19 July 2019. Earthy tones make a comeback here with a black upper, dark brown overlays, and red accents on the branding, as does the reverse Swoosh, this time in a contrasting white. On the heel, “Cactus Jack” insignias remain, while an inner upper atopa sail midsole and dark brown outsole completes the design.
The fourth Air Jordan shoe that Travis Scott has transformed, the Jordan 6 Retro sees a military-hued palette take over the iconic silhouette. An olive upper is matched by black detailing as well as (of course) red contrasting accents on the tongue and lace locks. A side cargo pocket is displayed on the collar – a first-of-its-kind design modification for this sneaker. A sail midsole, glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole, 3M detailing and both Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heel completes the design.
This sneaker made its public debut when Travis rocked them on stage during his Super Bowl LIII performance and the rest, as they say, is history.
As the name suggests, these Air Jordans are draped in the British Khaki colourway, and their earthy tones are unlike the military hues which dominated the Jordan 6 Retros. Just like its predecessor, the Khaki version also flaunts a small pouch detailing on the ankle collar, with crimson detailing on the tongue as well as on the heel. The outsole glows in the dark for extra flair come sundown.
This July 2022 drop is considered to be Travis Scott’s best Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration till now. Inspired by the Air Jordan 1 High Travis Scott Mocha but in a reverse-style colour blocking, this pair is wearable and highly collectible amongst fans. A Mocha Durabuck upper is met with white leather overlays and Scott’s signature reverse Swooshes. Hints of red can be found throughout here, with a yellowed sole to give the shoes a vintage, worn-in feel.
These babies were made from a triple collaboration between Nike, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s brand “Fragment”. Drawing inspiration from a Jordan 1 Royal press sample from 1985 with its white and blue tumbled leather upper, this sneaker boasts the same iconic colourway with the rapper’s signature Swooshes, and hidden stash pockets in the collar. Both Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and Fragment logos are debossed in black on the heel wrap. Collectors after this pair should be prepared to part with some serious cash for this one.
This pair dropped a few weeks after its predecessor Air Jordan 1 High x Travis Scott x Fragment’s buzzy launch. While it shares a similar colour scheme as the Air Jordan 1 High, the sharp blue tone has been muted in this one and is evident mostly at the heel. The detailings include a “Cactus Jack” branding on the tongue as well as two different motifs on the heels – stitched smiley face on the left and a lightning bolt on the right.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Travis Scott has over 20 sneaker releases, many of which are the Air Jordans.
Answer: Each Travis Scott x Air Jordan drop comes at a different price, however, all of them are very expensive. The price can range anywhere between HKD 13,000 and HKD 53,000.