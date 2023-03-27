Nike is undoubtedly the biggest name in the sneaker industry. The Swoosh leads the way when it comes to high-wattage collaborations. The sneaker giant’s collaborations with a multitude of designers, musicians and athletes are proof of its street crew, and its high-profile partnerships have given us some of the best footwear in recent times. The ongoing Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration, however, has given us some of the hottest and most in-demand sneakers ever created, each as valuable as the last. And we’re not just talking about one pair, but a whole range of drops. They are holy grails in their own right.

The Houston-born artist and rapper garnered exponential fame in recent years, dominating the fashion world with his unique take on one of the world’s most coveted sneaker brands, the Air Jordan. Scott’s creations have been impeccable, from the Air Jordan 4 ‘Cactus Jack’ and Air Jordan 1 High to Air Jordan 6, each with immaculate detailing, stunning hues and Travis’ signature branding.

As most collectors would know, all his drops with Nike sell out in no time and make it to multiple yearly best lists. Also, you can’t imagine the extent of rush that ensues at the time of each release.

For all sneaker junkies looking to expand their collection, we’ve curated a list of the most valuable Travis Scott x Air Jordan you’ll want on your shelves (or feet, if you can bear to wear them). Besides, they make for a great investment.

8 most valuable Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers you’ll want in your collection: