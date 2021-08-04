Men’s fashion is no longer limited to suits, ties and polished leather shoes, and nobody knows that better than Mr Porter.
Ever the discerning source for luxury menswear, the online retailer has just launched a streetwear pop-up dubbed “Super Mart”, and it has everything that the modern man could want. We’re talking graphic T-shirts and hoodies to create some Instagram-worthy fits. Limited-edition toys and retro arcade gaming consoles to inject some fun into your apartment. Silver chain necklaces and pearl jewellery, because A$AP Rocky would wear both. And then even more essentials like AirPods cases, bucket hats, and some pretty sick skateboards.
The only thing more impressive than what Mr Porter’s Super Mart stocks is who it stocks. There are streetwear favourites like Neighbourhood, Stüssy and Aries, as well as newcomers like General Admission and Polite Worldwide. But the name we’re most excited about is Undercover. For the first time ever, you’ll be able to shop the coveted collectibles from the Japanese label’s cult MADSTORE without actually going to Tokyo.
In short, Super Mart offers both the variety and the wide-eyed wonder of a candy store, so you can bet that you’ll be spending hours scrolling through Mr Porter. To help you (and your credit card) out, we’ve rounded up our top picks of all the streetwear exclusives to get your hands on right now.
Header photo credit: Mr Porter
The bucket hat is still in, boys. You can add another one to your collection thanks to the American streetwear label Stussy. We love that this hat is made of lightweight, breathable cotton-gauze, which is perfect for the Singapore heat. It’ll add some edginess to your everyday look, too, thanks to the graffiti-style logo embroidered on the front.
Billionaire Boys Club may have been created by Pharrell almost two decades ago, but like its founder, the fashion label has kept its cool. And you can keep yours in this breezy, cotton-jersey crewneck shirt offered exclusively on Mr Porter. It features a cheeky banana print that would complement our tropical homeland and might even spark a conversation.
For 14 years now, Neo Legend has been making retro arcade machines that appeal to the tastes of nostalgic gamers. This compact console, complete with joysticks and all, is a prime example of how the French brand mashes up the old with the new. It’s decked out in the kind of Pop Art prints that would have emerged from the era of Andy Warhol, but it also boasts a 19-inch HD display from the artist’s future. Being stuck at home suddenly doesn’t seem so bad.
Hype Rugs offers, well, hype rugs. Specifically those adorned with colourful, cartoonish characters and made from plush, hand-dyed, New Zealand-sourced wool. This one, called “It’s Time”, might sum up how you’ve been feeling for the past year and will be a quirky addition to your bedroom.
Much of WTAPS’ offerings takes cues from military gear, and the Japanese streetwear label hasn’t strayed far when designing its sleek 10-4 AirPods case. It’s crafted from metallic TPU that is probably as indestructible as your wireless Apple earphones. The army-inspired label on the front also specifies its use in “Urban Territory”, which Singapore pretty much counts for.
Inject some fun into your accessory game with this Kapital bracelet. The Japanese brand has made its famous smiley face the centrepiece of the bracelet. It also comes with an elastic band that can be worn as a statement around your wrist.
Jewellery fans will be stoked to see Martine Ali on Super Mart’s line-up. The New York brand loved by the likes of Kendrick Lamar and 21 Savage has made its mark with its edgy, street-ready necklaces and bracelets in sterling silver. This necklace, which comes with various types of chains and fasteners, is a must-have if you’re looking to nail several trends at once.
Among the many Undercover exclusives you’ll find at Super Mart is this set of BE@RBRICKS, made in collaboration with Medicom Toy. The Japanese streetwear label has stamped its logo and the name of its founder, Jun Takahashi, on the iconic teddy bear-shaped collectables. The figurines are made in Japan from white PVC, and they feature a classical look thanks to their ceramic-inspired print. Look a little closer, though, and you’ll notice the UFOs. These are sure to add a nice twist to your living room decor.
Sure, you probably already have a box of black face masks at home. But you don’t have these black face masks made by Japanese streetwear brand Neighbourhood. They’re cut from a lightweight woven fabric and feature the brand’s logo at the side. Each one is designed for a universal fit, so if you’re feeling generous you can always send one over to a friend.