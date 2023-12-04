Naomi Campbell taps Malaysian label Rizman Ruzaini for latest red carpet appearance

Taking flight on a global stage, it would seem that homegrown Malaysian couture label Rizman Ruzaini is set to take on the world in the coming years.

Malaysian trendsetters need no reminding that local sartorial powerhouse duo, Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil, have long been considered powerhouses within the domestic fashion landscape. Occupying a coveted place as one of the most beloved labels by local high society and royalty alike, their credibility is undisputed.

Naomi Campbell taps Rizman Ruzaini for Red Sea Film Festival red carpet

But beyond the confines of local shores, Rizman Ruzaini has steadily worked towards cutting their teeth on the global stage in a big way, as evidenced by their most recent debut at the second installment Dubai Fashion Week. Most crucially, they now officially carry the distinction of being the first-ever Malaysia label that living, breathing runway legend, the Panthress herself, Naomi Campbell, has walked for.

It would now appear that Campbell has taken a considerable liking to Rizman Ruzaini’s extravagant expressions of occasionwear, attesting to a sentiment commonly reflected by most of their clientele. This is best evidenced by how the 53-year-od English model, who has most famously fronted catwalks for the likes of Karl Lagerfeld by way of Chanel and Fendi, Gianni Versace, and Azzedine Alaia, among many others, tapped the Malaysian label for her most recent public appearance.

Walking the red carpet for the premiere of The Absence of Eden during this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival held in Jeddah, Campbell was seen dressed in a dégradé sheath gown hued in deep burgundy at the bust, before graduating into an inky black at the hem. A Rizman Ruzaini piece wouldn’t be complete without the addition of embellishments, and this continues to hold true in the case of this piece, which was encrusted in colour-coordinating crystal details throughout.

The look was completed by dramatic puff sleeves and of course, an apropos train. Campbell opted to accessorise the look with minimal jewelry, with the only statement piece being a considerable diamond ring that she previously had worn. to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix just last week.

Directed by Marco Perego Saldana and Marco Perego, The Absence of Eden stars Zoe Saldana, Garrett Hedlund, and Adria Arjona.

Feature and hero image credits: JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 02: Naomi Campbell attends the screening of “The Absence Of Eden” during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 at the Souk Cinema on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival), JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 02: Naomi Campbell attends the screening of “The Absence Of Eden” during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 at the Souk Cinema on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)